Thursday, Jan. 17
10:27 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 100 block of Kendall Estates Lane, Winchester Bay.
8:08 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.
Friday, Jan. 18
6:34 a.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.
2:26 p.m., animal problems reported in the 100 block of Eighth Street.
5:03 p.m., trespass reported in the 7000 block of Scholfield Road.
8:21 p.m., mental hold reported in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.
Saturday, Jan. 19
7:42 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.
11:06 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Jan. 20
12:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
11:20 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.
1:34 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Port Dock Road.
9:09 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 21
7:59 a.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
10:25 a.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.
2:11 p.m., animal problems reported in the Winchester Bay area.
3:35 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
11:28 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
1:56 a.m., fire reported in the 600 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
1:33 a.m., hit and run reported in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 101. Driving left after hitting a parked vehicle.
1:05 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
1:25 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
2:23 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
4 p.m., trespass reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:43 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
5:03 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
8:18 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
11:36 a.m., identity theft reported in the 1900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
3:39 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
4:59 p.m., drug offense reported in the 1600 block of Highway Avenue.