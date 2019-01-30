Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Jan. 17

10:27 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 100 block of Kendall Estates Lane, Winchester Bay.

8:08 p.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.

Friday, Jan. 18

6:34 a.m., disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.

2:26 p.m., animal problems reported in the 100 block of Eighth Street.

5:03 p.m., trespass reported in the 7000 block of Scholfield Road.

8:21 p.m., mental hold reported in the 300 block of North Ninth Street.

Saturday, Jan. 19

7:42 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.

11:06 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Jan. 20

12:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

11:20 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.

1:34 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Port Dock Road.

9:09 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Monday, Jan. 21

7:59 a.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

10:25 a.m., fire assist requested in the Reedsport area.

2:11 p.m., animal problems reported in the Winchester Bay area.

3:35 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

11:28 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

1:56 a.m., fire reported in the 600 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

1:33 a.m., hit and run reported in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 101. Driving left after hitting a parked vehicle.

1:05 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

1:25 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

2:23 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

4 p.m., trespass reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

4:43 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.

5:03 p.m., burglary reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

8:18 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 300 block of South 19th Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

11:36 a.m., identity theft reported in the 1900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

3:39 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

4:59 p.m., drug offense reported in the 1600 block of Highway Avenue.

