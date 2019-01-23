Thursday, Jan. 10
3:23 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.
4:07 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 11
6:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
11:57 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:15 p.m., fire reported in the Reedsport area.
2:25 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Eel Lake Lane, Winchester Bay.
4:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 12
10:48 a.m., structure fire reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
6:53 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of South Hill Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 13
12:50 a.m., DUII reported at milepost 219 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
8:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
6:54 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Monday, Jan. 14
9:38 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Port Dock Road.
12:11 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Port Dock Road.
12:23 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:42 p.m., animal control reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
1:09 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue.
2:15 p.m., hit and run reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
4:34 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of 21st Street.
7:30 p.m., animal problems reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue. dogs have been barking for days.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
12:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
1:28 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
4:14 p.m., domestic disturbance reported at milepost 208 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
5:22 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.