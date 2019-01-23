Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Jan. 10

3:23 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

4:07 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Friday, Jan. 11

6:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.

11:57 a.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

2:15 p.m., fire reported in the Reedsport area.

2:25 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Eel Lake Lane, Winchester Bay.

4:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 12

10:48 a.m., structure fire reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

6:53 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of South Hill Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 13

12:50 a.m., DUII reported at milepost 219 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

8:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.

6:54 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Monday, Jan. 14

9:38 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Port Dock Road.

12:11 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Port Dock Road.

12:23 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

12:42 p.m., animal control reported in the 2800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

1:09 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue.

2:15 p.m., hit and run reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

4:34 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of 21st Street.

7:30 p.m., animal problems reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue. dogs have been barking for days.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

12:32 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

1:28 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.

4:14 p.m., domestic disturbance reported at milepost 208 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

5:22 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

