Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Jan. 3

6:06 a.m., unlawful entry of a motor vehicle reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

9:25 a.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of 14th Street.

12:26 p.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of 16th Street.

Friday, Jan. 4

10:54 a.m., theft reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

2:45 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

3:37 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.

9:26 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported at milepost 217 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

11:57 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Jan. 5

9:37 a.m., theft reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

9:50 a.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.

10:22 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

12:01 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.

Sunday, Jan. 6

12:18 a.m., disturbance reported on Elm Avenue.

2:47 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

12:17 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

5:59 p.m., DUII reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue.

Monday, Jan. 7

6:33 a.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

7:45 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

3:26 p.m., burglary reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

4:22 p.m., criminal mischief reported on Ridgeway Drive. Subject throwing rocks at houses.

5:45 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

8:36 a.m., burglary reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.

8:42 a.m., fire reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:07 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 216 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

3:10 p.m., theft reported in the 400 block of Ranch Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

2:25 p.m., harassment reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.

7:10 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.

