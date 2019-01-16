Thursday, Jan. 3
6:06 a.m., unlawful entry of a motor vehicle reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
9:25 a.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of 14th Street.
12:26 p.m., disturbance reported in the 100 block of 16th Street.
Friday, Jan. 4
10:54 a.m., theft reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
2:45 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
3:37 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
9:26 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported at milepost 217 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
11:57 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Jan. 5
9:37 a.m., theft reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
9:50 a.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane, Winchester Bay.
10:22 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
12:01 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.
Sunday, Jan. 6
12:18 a.m., disturbance reported on Elm Avenue.
2:47 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
12:17 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
5:59 p.m., DUII reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 7
6:33 a.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
7:45 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
3:26 p.m., burglary reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
4:22 p.m., criminal mischief reported on Ridgeway Drive. Subject throwing rocks at houses.
5:45 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
8:36 a.m., burglary reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.
8:42 a.m., fire reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:07 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 216 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
3:10 p.m., theft reported in the 400 block of Ranch Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
2:25 p.m., harassment reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
7:10 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2600 block of Highlands Drive.