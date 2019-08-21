{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Aug. 8

10:09 a.m. MVA no injury reported near MP 214 101 in Winchester Bay.

11:39 a.m. drug law violation reported in the 100 block of N 4th.

11:57 a.m. burglary reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.

3:52 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

4:49 p.m. shoplifting reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.

5:16 p.m. fugitive arrest reported in the area of Winchester Avenue and N 22nd Street.

8:18 p.m. hit and run reported near MP 8 38.

11:19 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 9

4:50 a.m. non-injury MVA reported at U.S. Highway 101 and Eel Lake Lane.

6:05 a.m. rescue near N 18th Street and Ivy Avenue.

6:22 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near MP 215 101 in Winchester Bay.

8:22 a.m. violation of restraining order reported in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Drive.

2:4 p.m. theft reported in the 12000 block of Roman Nose.

Saturday, Aug. 10

12:35 a.m. trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

6:11 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop in Winchester Bay.

8:46 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported at Booth Road and U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

9:35 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.

9:35 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Aug. 11

11:38 a.m. MVA injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.

12:01 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 8000 block of N Fork Smith River Road.

12:26 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

8:44 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

1:18 a.m. fugitive arrested at N 21st Street and Winchester Avenue.

2:14 a.m. DUI arrest in the Reedsport area.

9:12 a.m. suspicious circumstances in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:01 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1900 block of Longwood Drive.

11:54 a.m. harassment reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

6:36 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.

6:46 p.m. trespasser reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

7:53 p.m. alarm reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

1:10 a.m. harassment and threats reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:04 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of S 18th Street.

2:37 a.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

4:27 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 101.

