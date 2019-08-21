Thursday, Aug. 8
10:09 a.m. MVA no injury reported near MP 214 101 in Winchester Bay.
11:39 a.m. drug law violation reported in the 100 block of N 4th.
11:57 a.m. burglary reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.
3:52 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
4:49 p.m. shoplifting reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.
5:16 p.m. fugitive arrest reported in the area of Winchester Avenue and N 22nd Street.
8:18 p.m. hit and run reported near MP 8 38.
11:19 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 9
4:50 a.m. non-injury MVA reported at U.S. Highway 101 and Eel Lake Lane.
6:05 a.m. rescue near N 18th Street and Ivy Avenue.
6:22 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near MP 215 101 in Winchester Bay.
8:22 a.m. violation of restraining order reported in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Drive.
2:4 p.m. theft reported in the 12000 block of Roman Nose.
Saturday, Aug. 10
12:35 a.m. trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
6:11 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Coho Point Loop in Winchester Bay.
8:46 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported at Booth Road and U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
9:35 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.
9:35 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Aug. 11
11:38 a.m. MVA injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.
12:01 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 8000 block of N Fork Smith River Road.
12:26 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
8:44 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
1:18 a.m. fugitive arrested at N 21st Street and Winchester Avenue.
2:14 a.m. DUI arrest in the Reedsport area.
9:12 a.m. suspicious circumstances in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:01 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1900 block of Longwood Drive.
11:54 a.m. harassment reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
6:36 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.
6:46 p.m. trespasser reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
7:53 p.m. alarm reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
1:10 a.m. harassment and threats reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:04 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of S 18th Street.
2:37 a.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
4:27 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 101.