Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Feb. 14

12:39 a.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.

6:45 a.m., theft from motor vehicle reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue. Theft of packages from postal carrier's vehicle.

9:47 a.m., drug offenses reported in the 100 block of Shipyard Way.

12:12 p.m., burglary reported in the Reedsport area.

1:12 p.m., trespass reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

3:48 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

7 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Friday, Feb. 15

4:10 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area. 

6:43 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 16

1:49 a.m., noise complaint reported in the 500 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

6:10 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:42 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 3 on Highway 38.

12:56 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

4:40 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

5:34 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 1000 block of Heather Court.

6:13 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Greenwood Avenue and North 10th Street.

11:20 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 800 block of South Hill Drive.

Sunday, Feb. 17

12:04 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

1:02 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

11:12 a.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

3:27 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Monday, Feb. 18

8:36 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 600 block of South 20th Street.

11:21 a.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Marina Way, Winchester Bay.

1:32 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:16 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:17 p.m., menacing reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

