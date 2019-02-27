Thursday, Feb. 14
12:39 a.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.
6:45 a.m., theft from motor vehicle reported in the 300 block of Fir Avenue. Theft of packages from postal carrier's vehicle.
9:47 a.m., drug offenses reported in the 100 block of Shipyard Way.
12:12 p.m., burglary reported in the Reedsport area.
1:12 p.m., trespass reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
3:48 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
7 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Friday, Feb. 15
4:10 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
6:43 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 16
1:49 a.m., noise complaint reported in the 500 block of Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
6:10 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:42 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 3 on Highway 38.
12:56 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
4:40 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
5:34 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 1000 block of Heather Court.
6:13 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Greenwood Avenue and North 10th Street.
11:20 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 800 block of South Hill Drive.
Sunday, Feb. 17
12:04 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:02 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
11:12 a.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
3:27 p.m., theft reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Monday, Feb. 18
8:36 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 600 block of South 20th Street.
11:21 a.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Marina Way, Winchester Bay.
1:32 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:16 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:17 p.m., menacing reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.