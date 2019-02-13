Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Jan. 31

7:33 a.m., harassment reported in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue.

1:56 p.m., fugitive reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

4:27 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

6:13 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.

Friday, Feb. 1

2:14 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

7:59 a.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.

9:03 a.m., theft reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.

8:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

Saturday, Feb. 2

2:10 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

2:51 p.m., trespass reported on Loon Lake Road and Camp Creek Road.

3:05 a.m., criminal mischief reported on Elm Avenue.

9:07 a.m., fire reported in the 300 block of South 21st Street.

9:46 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

4:40 p.m., burglary reported in the Reedsport area.

8:40 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

8:42 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Sunday, Feb. 3

2:07 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

3:14 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 220 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

3:58 p.m., missing person reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

Monday, Feb. 4

3:52 a.m., weapon violation reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.

1:48 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

7:50 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.

11:59 p.m., missing person reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

6:17 a.m., missing person reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.

3:52 p.m., identity theft reported in the 400 block of Regents.

4:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.

7:19 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood.

8:42 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

8:02 a.m., vehicle stop reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

12:07 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 8400 block of Lower Smith River Road.

3:52 p.m., criminal activity reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road, Gardiner.

8:59 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101. Officers responded.

10:12 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.

