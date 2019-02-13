Thursday, Jan. 31
7:33 a.m., harassment reported in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:56 p.m., fugitive reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
4:27 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:13 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
Friday, Feb. 1
2:14 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
7:59 a.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Riggs Hill Lane, Winchester Bay.
9:03 a.m., theft reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.
8:05 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
Saturday, Feb. 2
2:10 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
2:51 p.m., trespass reported on Loon Lake Road and Camp Creek Road.
3:05 a.m., criminal mischief reported on Elm Avenue.
9:07 a.m., fire reported in the 300 block of South 21st Street.
9:46 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
4:40 p.m., burglary reported in the Reedsport area.
8:40 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
8:42 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Sunday, Feb. 3
2:07 p.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
3:14 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 220 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
3:58 p.m., missing person reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
Monday, Feb. 4
3:52 a.m., weapon violation reported in the 44000 block of Highway 38.
1:48 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
7:50 p.m., disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Longwood Drive.
11:59 p.m., missing person reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
6:17 a.m., missing person reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
3:52 p.m., identity theft reported in the 400 block of Regents.
4:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
7:19 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood.
8:42 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 1000 block of Highway Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
8:02 a.m., vehicle stop reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:07 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 8400 block of Lower Smith River Road.
3:52 p.m., criminal activity reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road, Gardiner.
8:59 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101. Officers responded.
10:12 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.