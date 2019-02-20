Thursday, Feb. 7
7:43 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
9:14 a.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:22 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
4:07 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
8:40 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road, Gardiner.
10:47 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
Friday, Feb. 8
11:48 a.m., trespass reported in the 900 block of Doyle Street.
3:30 p.m., fraud reported in the 1000 block of Scott Ter.
7:20 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
9:09 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Feb. 9
10:21 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on North Third Street and Fir Avenue.
12:33 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
1:26 p.m., burglary reported in the 15000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
9:07 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Feb. 10
12:48 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
10:49 a.m., burglary reported in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12 p.m., drug offense reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.
1:30 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 15000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
5:43 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner
Monday, Feb. 11
3:26 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
5:30 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
6:21 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 211 on U.S. Highway 101.
8:19 p.m., unattended dearth reported in the 500 block of North 20th Street.
10:12 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
12:24 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
12:46 p.m., identity theft reported in the 2800 block of Greenbriar Street.
12:54 p.m., theft reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
1:12 a.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
8:55 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
12:40 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
4:07 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
4:12 p.m., juvenile problems reported on Ranch Road.
10:32 p.m., trespass reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.