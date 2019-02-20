Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Feb. 7

7:43 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.

9:14 a.m., theft reported in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:22 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

4:07 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

8:40 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road, Gardiner.

10:47 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.

Friday, Feb. 8

11:48 a.m., trespass reported in the 900 block of Doyle Street.

3:30 p.m., fraud reported in the 1000 block of Scott Ter.

7:20 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

9:09 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Feb. 9

10:21 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on North Third Street and Fir Avenue.

12:33 p.m., trespass reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

1:26 p.m., burglary reported in the 15000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

9:07 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Feb. 10

12:48 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 900 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

10:49 a.m., burglary reported in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 101.

12 p.m., drug offense reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay.

1:30 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 15000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

5:43 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner

Monday, Feb. 11

3:26 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

5:30 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

6:21 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported at milepost 211 on U.S. Highway 101.

8:19 p.m., unattended dearth reported in the 500 block of North 20th Street.

10:12 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

12:24 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.

12:46 p.m., identity theft reported in the 2800 block of Greenbriar Street.

12:54 p.m., theft reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

1:12 a.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

8:55 a.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.

12:40 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.

4:07 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.

4:12 p.m., juvenile problems reported on Ranch Road.

10:32 p.m., trespass reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

