Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Jan. 24

9:13 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Fir.

10:08 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

12:23 p.m., other criminal activity reported in the 28000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

3:23 p.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Frontage.

4:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 5000 block of Scholfield Road.

11:01 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.

Friday, Jan. 25

12:15 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue.

4:30 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

5:17 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

6:17 p.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of East Railroad Avenue.

11:47 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

Saturday, Jan. 26

7:44 a.m., domestic problem reported in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:10 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

2:29 p.m., DUII reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

4 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of East Railroad Avenue.

10:13 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 22000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

10:34 p.m., fireworks reported in the 200 block of Discovery Lane, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Jan. 27

1:29 a.m., animal problems reported in the 2100 block of Birch Street.

1:35 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the Reedsport area.

4:09 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.

5:23 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

6:55 p.m., escape reported in the 100 block of Riverbend Road. During attempt to arrest subject on warrant, subject resisted and attempted to flee.

Monday, Jan. 28

12:18 p.m., unattended death reported in the 300 block of North 10th Street.

3:04 p.m., suspicions circumstance reported in the 500 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

9:45 a.m., theft reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

11:08 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

12:27 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

1:57 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

4:14 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.

7:12 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.

10:33 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

12:08 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Riverbend Road.

1:15 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 3800 block of South Smith River Road.

3:17 p.m., fraud reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.

4:14 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

4:41 p.m., harassment reported in the 200 block of Commercial Avenue, Gardiner.

9:12 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

