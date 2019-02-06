Thursday, Jan. 24
9:13 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Fir.
10:08 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
12:23 p.m., other criminal activity reported in the 28000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
3:23 p.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Frontage.
4:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 5000 block of Scholfield Road.
11:01 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.
Friday, Jan. 25
12:15 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:30 p.m., disturbance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
5:17 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:17 p.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of East Railroad Avenue.
11:47 p.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
Saturday, Jan. 26
7:44 a.m., domestic problem reported in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:10 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
2:29 p.m., DUII reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of East Railroad Avenue.
10:13 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 22000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
10:34 p.m., fireworks reported in the 200 block of Discovery Lane, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Jan. 27
1:29 a.m., animal problems reported in the 2100 block of Birch Street.
1:35 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the Reedsport area.
4:09 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of River Bend Road.
5:23 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
6:55 p.m., escape reported in the 100 block of Riverbend Road. During attempt to arrest subject on warrant, subject resisted and attempted to flee.
Monday, Jan. 28
12:18 p.m., unattended death reported in the 300 block of North 10th Street.
3:04 p.m., suspicions circumstance reported in the 500 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
9:45 a.m., theft reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
11:08 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:27 p.m., theft reported in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
1:57 p.m., theft reported in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:14 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Reedsport area.
7:12 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.
10:33 p.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
12:08 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Riverbend Road.
1:15 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 3800 block of South Smith River Road.
3:17 p.m., fraud reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
4:14 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
4:41 p.m., harassment reported in the 200 block of Commercial Avenue, Gardiner.
9:12 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.