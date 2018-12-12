Friday, Nov. 30
1-:17 a.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
11 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1000 block of First Street, Gardiner.
4:03 p.m., mental subject reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Dec. 1
11:42 a.m., weapon violation reported on Lower Smith River Road and Bear Lane.
8:44 p.m., fugitive reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 2
10:38 a.m., missing person reported in the 1100 block of First Street, Gardiner.
12:16 p.m., animal control reported in the 100 block of Mound Street, Gardiner.
1:17 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
3:15 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported at milepost 219 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
9:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the on Beach Boulevard and Seventh Street, Winchester Bay.
Monday, Dec. 3
9:02 a.m., unattended death reported in the 10000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
1:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.
6:13 p.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of Johanneson Creek Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
12:22 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
8:58 a.m., criminal mischief reported on Juniper Avenue.
11:37 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.
1:06 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.
4:23 p.m., harassment reported in the 2200 block of Ranch Road.
4:43 p.m., theft reported on 12th Street and Ivy Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
12:59 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 3500 block of Fernwood Place.
10:03 a.m., mental subject reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.
10:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
1 p.m. disturbance reported in the 3500 block of Fernwood.
3:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:22 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:58 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.