Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
Buy Now

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Friday, Nov. 30

1-:17 a.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

11 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1000 block of First Street, Gardiner.

4:03 p.m., mental subject reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Dec. 1

11:42 a.m., weapon violation reported on Lower Smith River Road and Bear Lane.

8:44 p.m., fugitive reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 2

10:38 a.m., missing person reported in the 1100 block of First Street, Gardiner.

12:16 p.m., animal control reported in the 100 block of Mound Street, Gardiner.

1:17 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

3:15 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported at milepost 219 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

9:49 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the on Beach Boulevard and Seventh Street, Winchester Bay.

Monday, Dec. 3

9:02 a.m., unattended death reported in the 10000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

1:13 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.

6:13 p.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of Johanneson Creek Road.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

12:22 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

8:58 a.m., criminal mischief reported on Juniper Avenue.

11:37 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.

1:06 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.

4:23 p.m., harassment reported in the 2200 block of Ranch Road.

4:43 p.m., theft reported on 12th Street and Ivy Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

12:59 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 3500 block of Fernwood Place.

10:03 a.m., mental subject reported in the 2700 block of Frontage Road.

10:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

1 p.m. disturbance reported in the 3500 block of Fernwood.

3:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

4:22 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:58 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags