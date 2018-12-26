Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Dec. 13

12:04 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.

1:17 a.m., driving while suspended felony reported in the Reedsport area.

11:25 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

12:19 p.m., mental subject reported in the 95000 block of Loon Lake Road.

4:31 p.m., theft reported in the 500 block of North 20th Street.

Friday, Dec. 14

8:49 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 101.

10:22 a.m., public safety concern reported at milepost 203 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

10:26 a.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

3 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Longwood Drive.

5:32 p.m., trespass reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

6:33 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

8:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

9:05 p.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

9:40 p.m., theft of services reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Saturday, Dec. 15

7:13 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

10:06 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Frontage Road.

6:05 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the Reedsport area.

4:18 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay

Monday, Dec. 17

5:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 800 block of Highway Avenue.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

1:09 a.m., public safety concern reported at milepost 217 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

6:05 a.m., unattended death reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue. 911 reports an elderly male is unconscious and unresponsive.

1:04 p.m., animal control requested on U.S. Highway 101 and Marsh Street, Gardiner.

2:57 p.m., drug law violation reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.

3:38 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

4:30 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

3 a.m., theft of service reported on Juniper Avenue.

9:30 a.m., suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Frontage road.

11:13 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.

11:48 a.m., theft reported in the 2700 block of Bowman Road.

12:13 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

10:14 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Thursday, Dec. 20

7:30 a.m., trespass reported in the 500 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

4:57 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 7 on Highway 38.

