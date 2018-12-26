Thursday, Dec. 13
12:04 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.
1:17 a.m., driving while suspended felony reported in the Reedsport area.
11:25 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
12:19 p.m., mental subject reported in the 95000 block of Loon Lake Road.
4:31 p.m., theft reported in the 500 block of North 20th Street.
Friday, Dec. 14
8:49 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 101.
10:22 a.m., public safety concern reported at milepost 203 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
10:26 a.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
3 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Longwood Drive.
5:32 p.m., trespass reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
6:33 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
8:10 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.
9:05 p.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
9:40 p.m., theft of services reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Saturday, Dec. 15
7:13 a.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
10:06 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Frontage Road.
6:05 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the Reedsport area.
4:18 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay
Monday, Dec. 17
5:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 800 block of Highway Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
1:09 a.m., public safety concern reported at milepost 217 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
6:05 a.m., unattended death reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue. 911 reports an elderly male is unconscious and unresponsive.
1:04 p.m., animal control requested on U.S. Highway 101 and Marsh Street, Gardiner.
2:57 p.m., drug law violation reported in the 2200 block of Longwood Drive.
3:38 p.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported in the 800 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
4:30 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
3 a.m., theft of service reported on Juniper Avenue.
9:30 a.m., suspicious circumstances reported in the 2600 block of Frontage road.
11:13 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.
11:48 a.m., theft reported in the 2700 block of Bowman Road.
12:13 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
10:14 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 20
7:30 a.m., trespass reported in the 500 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
4:57 p.m., DUII reported at milepost 7 on Highway 38.