Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Wednesday, Nov. 21

2:30 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Juniper Avenue.

5:02 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.

7:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

1:34 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Mound Street, Gardiner.

Thursday, Nov. 22

2:25 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.

9:12 a.m., animal ordinances reported in the 100 block of Ranch Road. Dog fight. Owners were bitten.

7:02 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

8:04 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

Friday, Nov. 23

7:46 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.

9:02 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.

9:09 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

Saturday, Nov. 24

12:25 a.m., fire reported in the Reedsport area.

11:58 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported at milepost 205 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

2:32 p.m., fire reported in the Winchester Bay area.

2:55 p.m., juvenile problems reported on Elm Avenue.

3:30 p.m., animal abuse reported in the 500 block of Ranch Road.

7:49 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:52 p.m., criminal activity reported on Dogwood Avenue and South 18th Street.

Sunday, Nov. 25

9:39 p.m., mental subject reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Marina Way, Winchester Bay.

Monday, Nov. 26

12:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

10:42 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

12:34 p.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

1:37 p.m., fraud reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.

4:48 p.m., criminal activity reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.

5:57 p.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Court.

7:40 p.m., disturbance reported on North 12th Street and Ivy Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

3:34 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

6:14 a.m., assault reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

11:02 a.m., criminal mischief reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Spring Street, Gardiner.

12:41 p.m., harassment reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Drive.

12:45 p.m., burglary reported in the 900 block of Doyle Street.

4:40 p.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Park Court.

6:09 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

12:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.

2:16 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Heather Court.

1:35 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

3 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 9500 block of Loon Lake Road.

4:35 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

5:14 p.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of Riverfront Way.

9:09 p.m., burglary reported at 1 Country Club Drive. Unattended golf carts in the parking lot.

