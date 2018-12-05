Wednesday, Nov. 21
2:30 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Juniper Avenue.
5:02 a.m., juvenile problems reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
7:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
1:34 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Mound Street, Gardiner.
Thursday, Nov. 22
2:25 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.
9:12 a.m., animal ordinances reported in the 100 block of Ranch Road. Dog fight. Owners were bitten.
7:02 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
8:04 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
Friday, Nov. 23
7:46 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.
9:02 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2900 block of Greenbriar Street.
9:09 p.m., disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
Saturday, Nov. 24
12:25 a.m., fire reported in the Reedsport area.
11:58 a.m., driving while suspended misdemeanor reported at milepost 205 on U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
2:32 p.m., fire reported in the Winchester Bay area.
2:55 p.m., juvenile problems reported on Elm Avenue.
3:30 p.m., animal abuse reported in the 500 block of Ranch Road.
7:49 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:52 p.m., criminal activity reported on Dogwood Avenue and South 18th Street.
Sunday, Nov. 25
9:39 p.m., mental subject reported on Salmon Harbor Drive and Marina Way, Winchester Bay.
Monday, Nov. 26
12:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.
10:42 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12:34 p.m., harassment reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
1:37 p.m., fraud reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.
4:48 p.m., criminal activity reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Gardiner.
5:57 p.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Court.
7:40 p.m., disturbance reported on North 12th Street and Ivy Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
3:34 a.m., drug law violation reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
6:14 a.m., assault reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
11:02 a.m., criminal mischief reported on U.S. Highway 101 and Spring Street, Gardiner.
12:41 p.m., harassment reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Drive.
12:45 p.m., burglary reported in the 900 block of Doyle Street.
4:40 p.m., theft reported in the 2600 block of Park Court.
6:09 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
12:49 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
2:16 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Heather Court.
1:35 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
3 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 9500 block of Loon Lake Road.
4:35 p.m., burglary reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
5:14 p.m., burglary reported in the 200 block of Riverfront Way.
9:09 p.m., burglary reported at 1 Country Club Drive. Unattended golf carts in the parking lot.