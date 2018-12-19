Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsport Police and Fire
The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Dec. 6

2:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

10:42 p.m., burglary reported in the in the 200 block of Walker Creed Road.

Friday, Dec. 7

12:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.

1:36 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

12:49 p.m., animal ordinances reported in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Saturday, Dec. 8

7:42 a.m., burglary reported in the 500 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:21 a.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

11:23 a.m., theft reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

3:26 p.m., traffic crash with injury reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

3:54 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Broadway Ave., Winchester bay.

4:22 p.m., mental subject reported in the 1000 block of North Eight Street.

Monday, Dec. 10

8:59 a.m., criminal activity reported in the 25000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

9:35 a.m., trespass reported in the 25000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

4:42 p.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

9:20 a.m., warrant arrested reported in the 140 block of Fourth Street.

10:33 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of South 20th Street.

1:44 p.m., animal problems reported in the Reedsport area.

2:21 p.m., sex crimes reported in the 500 block of Front Street, Gardiner.

6:39 p.m., fire reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101. Flue fire at location.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

7:31 a.m., disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.

10:28 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.

2:45 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Scholfield Road and Highway 38.

3:43 p.m., forgery reported in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue.

4:51 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

7:01 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.

7:50 p.m., domestic problem reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

