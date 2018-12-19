Thursday, Dec. 6
2:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
10:42 p.m., burglary reported in the in the 200 block of Walker Creed Road.
Friday, Dec. 7
12:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
1:36 a.m., disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
12:49 p.m., animal ordinances reported in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Saturday, Dec. 8
7:42 a.m., burglary reported in the 500 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:21 a.m., burglary reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
11:23 a.m., theft reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
3:26 p.m., traffic crash with injury reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
3:54 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of Broadway Ave., Winchester bay.
4:22 p.m., mental subject reported in the 1000 block of North Eight Street.
Monday, Dec. 10
8:59 a.m., criminal activity reported in the 25000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
9:35 a.m., trespass reported in the 25000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:42 p.m., unattended death reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
9:20 a.m., warrant arrested reported in the 140 block of Fourth Street.
10:33 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 200 block of South 20th Street.
1:44 p.m., animal problems reported in the Reedsport area.
2:21 p.m., sex crimes reported in the 500 block of Front Street, Gardiner.
6:39 p.m., fire reported in the 77000 block of U.S. Highway 101. Flue fire at location.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
7:31 a.m., disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pitt Street, Gardiner.
10:28 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.
2:45 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported on Scholfield Road and Highway 38.
3:43 p.m., forgery reported in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue.
4:51 p.m., harassment and threats reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
7:01 p.m., theft reported in the 700 block of Ranch Road.
7:50 p.m., domestic problem reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.