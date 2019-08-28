{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Aug. 15

10:05 a.m. trespassing reported in the 200 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

2:02 p.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue.

2:25 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.

3:16 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the area of Fir Avenue.

4:53 p.m. shoplifting reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

7:45 p.m. DUII reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

10:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the M0 block near MP 218 on Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

10:42 p.m. drug offenses reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

11:22 p.m. harassment reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 16

4:00 a.m. burglary reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

12:06 p.m. shoplifting reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.

2:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of N 21st Street.

2:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

3:11 p.m. fraud reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:12 p.m. drug law violation reported in the area of Highway Avenue.

6:48 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

7:59 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.

8:04 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

11:56 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 17

2:37 a.m. trespassing reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

3:18 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.

1:31 p.m. theft reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

2:20 p.m. marine violation reported near the 9000 block of Loon Lake Road.

2:21 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

5:50 p.m. fugitive arrested near the SA0000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive and Marina Way in Winchester Bay.

9:13 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 100 block of Scott Terrace.

Sunday, Aug. 18

7:34 a.m. drug offenses reported in the M0 block of MP 218 101 in Winchester Bay.

10:20 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the UM0000 block of Umpqua Avenue and Fir Avenue.

12:40 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

2:32 p.m. motor vehicle accident with injuries reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

4:50 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of East Gardiner Road.

Monday, Aug. 19

5:25 a.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 2500 block of Lower Smith River Road.

12:48 p.m. fraud reported in the 1100 block of First Street in Gardiner.

1:21 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

9:21 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 7600 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

7:09 a.m. fire reported in the 100 block of Riverbend Road in Winchester Bay.

7:25 a.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 block near MP 218 101 in Winchester Bay.

11:12 a.m. theft of services reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way.

6:21 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the LO00 block of Loon Lake Road and Camp Creek Road.

6:49 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:53 p.m. DUI reported in the 3800 block of Lower Smith Rad.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

4:20 a.m. burglar alarm reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.

11:02 a.m. warrant arrest in the SA0000 block of Salmon Harbor Road and Triangle Road in Winchester Bay.

11:28 a.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

6:31 p.m. theft reported in the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue.

