Thursday, Aug. 15
10:05 a.m. trespassing reported in the 200 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
2:02 p.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Fir Avenue.
2:25 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.
3:16 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the area of Fir Avenue.
4:53 p.m. shoplifting reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
7:45 p.m. DUII reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
10:23 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the M0 block near MP 218 on Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
10:42 p.m. drug offenses reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
11:22 p.m. harassment reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 16
4:00 a.m. burglary reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
12:06 p.m. shoplifting reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.
2:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of N 21st Street.
2:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
3:11 p.m. fraud reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:12 p.m. drug law violation reported in the area of Highway Avenue.
6:48 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
7:59 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.
8:04 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
11:56 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 17
2:37 a.m. trespassing reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
3:18 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.
1:31 p.m. theft reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
2:20 p.m. marine violation reported near the 9000 block of Loon Lake Road.
2:21 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
5:50 p.m. fugitive arrested near the SA0000 block of Salmon Harbor Drive and Marina Way in Winchester Bay.
9:13 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 100 block of Scott Terrace.
Sunday, Aug. 18
7:34 a.m. drug offenses reported in the M0 block of MP 218 101 in Winchester Bay.
10:20 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the UM0000 block of Umpqua Avenue and Fir Avenue.
12:40 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
2:32 p.m. motor vehicle accident with injuries reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
4:50 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of East Gardiner Road.
Monday, Aug. 19
5:25 a.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 2500 block of Lower Smith River Road.
12:48 p.m. fraud reported in the 1100 block of First Street in Gardiner.
1:21 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
9:21 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 7600 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
7:09 a.m. fire reported in the 100 block of Riverbend Road in Winchester Bay.
7:25 a.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 block near MP 218 101 in Winchester Bay.
11:12 a.m. theft of services reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way.
6:21 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the LO00 block of Loon Lake Road and Camp Creek Road.
6:49 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:53 p.m. DUI reported in the 3800 block of Lower Smith Rad.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
4:20 a.m. burglar alarm reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.
11:02 a.m. warrant arrest in the SA0000 block of Salmon Harbor Road and Triangle Road in Winchester Bay.
11:28 a.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
6:31 p.m. theft reported in the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue.