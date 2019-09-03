Aug. 22, 2019
1:24 a.m. alarms reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.
2:27 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of Highway 101.
8:32 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.
12:58 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
2:41 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 700 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
9:16 p.m. fire reported in the area of N 10th Street and Greenwood Avenue.
August 23, 2019
2:50 a.m. alarms reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.
11:44 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Drive.
11:59 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
1:12 p.m. MVA injury reported near MP 201 101 in Gardiner.
8:26 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
August 24, 2019
3:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the area of 20th Street.
6:29 a.m. theft reported in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.
8:07 a.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.
8:29 a.m. non-injury accident reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
1:55 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:49 p.m. theft reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
3:11 p.m. theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:12 p.m. hit and run reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
5:19 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
August 25, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
12:11 a.m. theft reported near MP 218 101 in Winchester Bay.
12:22 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.
12:35 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
12:39 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of 16th Street.
7:24 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Frontage Road.
9:12 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.
August 26, 2019
7:14 a.m. non-injury accident reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
11:55 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2400 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.
12:31 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.
1:16 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.
5:00 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N 4th Street.
7:54 p.m. DWS misdemeanor suspended near Old Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
8:46 p.m. trespassing reported in the 600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
August 27, 2019
7:44 p.m. harassment reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
August 28, 2019
12:53 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.
2:42 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
6:14 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
9:47 p.m. theft reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.
10:04 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.
11:32 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:49 p.m. alarms reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.