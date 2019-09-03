{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Aug. 22, 2019

1:24 a.m. alarms reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 101.

2:27 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of Highway 101.

8:32 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.

12:58 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

2:41 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 700 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

9:16 p.m. fire reported in the area of N 10th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

August 23, 2019

2:50 a.m. alarms reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.

11:44 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2300 block of Arthur Drive.

11:59 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

1:12 p.m. MVA injury reported near MP 201 101 in Gardiner.

8:26 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

August 24, 2019

3:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the area of 20th Street.

6:29 a.m. theft reported in the 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.

8:07 a.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the Reedsport area.

8:29 a.m. non-injury accident reported in the 3400 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

1:55 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 1800 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:49 p.m. theft reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

3:11 p.m. theft reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:12 p.m. hit and run reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

5:19 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

August 25, 2019

12:11 a.m. theft reported near MP 218 101 in Winchester Bay.

12:22 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue.

12:35 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

12:39 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of 16th Street.

7:24 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2800 block of Frontage Road.

9:12 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.

August 26, 2019

7:14 a.m. non-injury accident reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

11:55 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2400 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.

12:31 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.

1:16 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.

5:00 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N 4th Street.

7:54 p.m. DWS misdemeanor suspended near Old Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

8:46 p.m. trespassing reported in the 600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

August 27, 2019

7:44 p.m. harassment reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

August 28, 2019

12:53 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.

2:42 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

6:14 p.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

9:47 p.m. theft reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.

10:04 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Ranch Road.

11:32 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:49 p.m. alarms reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

