Thursday, Aug. 1
9:39 a.m. MVA injury reported in the 7700 block of N Fork Smith River Road.
10:17 p.m. disturbance reported in the area of Longwood Drive and U.S. Highway 101.
10:56 p.m. weapon violation reported in the U0 block of U.S. Highway 101 and Sparrow Park Road in Gardiner.
11:39 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.
Friday, Aug. 2
1:33 a.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of S 20th Street.
5:52 a.m. disturbance reported in the area of Ridgeway Court and Forest Hill Road.
12:12 p.m. trespassing was reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
12:37 p.m. theft reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:05 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue.
6:39 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 3
1:40 a.m. DWS felony arrest in the Reedsport area.
2:13 a.m. disturbance reported in the area of E railroad.
10:19 a.m. structure fire reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.
1:11 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of S 19th Street.
1:38 p.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 block of MP 205 101 in Gardiner.
1:45 p.m. harassment reported in the 43000 block of State Highway 38.
3:58 p.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 block of MP 204 101 in Gardiner.
9:52 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1600 block of Decker Point Road.
10:33 p.m. fireworks reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane in Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Aug. 4
10:06 a.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
4:53 p.m. theft reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
6:43 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
7:31 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 1100 block of Second Street in Gardiner.
Monday, Aug. 5
12:02 a.m. liquor violation reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
4:07 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.
4:41 p.m. hit and run reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
1:09 a.m. liquor violation reported in the 200 block of E Third Avenue in Winchester Bay.
2:09 a.m. DWS misdemeanor arrest in the reedsport area.
2:51 a.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the M0 block near MP 220 101 in Winchester Bay.
12:00 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
12:43 p.m. non-injury traffic accident reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:01 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
7:51 p.m. harassment and threats reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.
8:31 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Front Street in Gardiner.
8:51 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug 7
1:52 a.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Front Street in Gardiner.
3:02 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the BE000 block of Beach Boulevard and Riggs Hill Lane in Winchester Bay.
11:23 a.m. DUI reported in the M0 block near MP 220 101 in Winchester Bay.
2:19 p.m. trespassing reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place.
4:07 p.m. DUI reported in the M0 block near MP 214 101 in Winchester Bay.
4:15 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:21 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
5:03 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.
8:55 p.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.