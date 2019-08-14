{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Aug. 1

9:39 a.m. MVA injury reported in the 7700 block of N Fork Smith River Road.

10:17 p.m. disturbance reported in the area of Longwood Drive and U.S. Highway 101.

10:56 p.m. weapon violation reported in the U0 block of U.S. Highway 101 and Sparrow Park Road in Gardiner.

11:39 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.

Friday, Aug. 2

1:33 a.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of S 20th Street.

5:52 a.m. disturbance reported in the area of Ridgeway Court and Forest Hill Road.

12:12 p.m. trespassing was reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

12:37 p.m. theft reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

4:05 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

6:39 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 3

1:40 a.m. DWS felony arrest in the Reedsport area.

2:13 a.m. disturbance reported in the area of E railroad.

10:19 a.m. structure fire reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.

1:11 p.m. disturbance reported in the 400 block of S 19th Street.

1:38 p.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 block of MP 205 101 in Gardiner.

1:45 p.m. harassment reported in the 43000 block of State Highway 38.

3:58 p.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 block of MP 204 101 in Gardiner.

9:52 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1600 block of Decker Point Road.

10:33 p.m. fireworks reported in the 200 block of Discovery Pointe Lane in Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Aug. 4

10:06 a.m. trespassing reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

4:53 p.m. theft reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

6:43 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

7:31 p.m. weapon violation reported in the 1100 block of Second Street in Gardiner.

Monday, Aug. 5

12:02 a.m. liquor violation reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

4:07 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.

4:41 p.m. hit and run reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

1:09 a.m. liquor violation reported in the 200 block of E Third Avenue in Winchester Bay.

2:09 a.m. DWS misdemeanor arrest in the reedsport area.

2:51 a.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the M0 block near MP 220 101 in Winchester Bay.

12:00 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

12:43 p.m. non-injury traffic accident reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:01 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

7:51 p.m. harassment and threats reported in the 2600 block of Gardens Avenue.

8:31 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Front Street in Gardiner.

8:51 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug 7

1:52 a.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Front Street in Gardiner.

3:02 a.m. disorderly conduct reported in the BE000 block of Beach Boulevard and Riggs Hill Lane in Winchester Bay.

11:23 a.m. DUI reported in the M0 block near MP 220 101 in Winchester Bay.

2:19 p.m. trespassing reported in the 3300 block of Fernwood Place.

4:07 p.m. DUI reported in the M0 block near MP 214 101 in Winchester Bay.

4:15 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

4:21 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

5:03 p.m. trespassing reported in the 1200 block of Highway Avenue.

8:55 p.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

