Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, April 11

8:55 a.m., trespass reported in the 500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Friday, April 12

3:55 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:41 p.m., DUII reported on Highway Avenue and North 14th Street.

Saturday, April 13

6:38 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

7:19 a.m., mental subject reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:29 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

2:23 p.m., theft reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

4:39 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.

5:58 p.m., harassment reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

8:52 p.m., DUII reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

Sunday, April 14

3:36 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

6:58 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of West Railroad Avenue.

7:35 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2400 block of Arthur Drive.

10:41 p.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of North Third Street.

Monday, April 15

8:07 a.m., mental subject reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake Road.

5:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:53 a.m., fraud reported in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue.

8:14 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

9:01 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the Reedsport area.

10:49 p.m., trespass reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

11:20 p.m., mental subject reported in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, April 16

2:01 a.m., DUII reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:07 a.m., trespass reported in the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

4:21 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Providence Drive.

Wednesday, April 17

12:17 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

2:33 p.m., theft reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.

5:37 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

