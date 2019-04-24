Thursday, April 11
8:55 a.m., trespass reported in the 500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Friday, April 12
3:55 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:41 p.m., DUII reported on Highway Avenue and North 14th Street.
Saturday, April 13
6:38 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
7:19 a.m., mental subject reported in the 700 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:29 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 74000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
2:23 p.m., theft reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
4:39 p.m., theft reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
5:58 p.m., harassment reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
8:52 p.m., DUII reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
Sunday, April 14
3:36 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1200 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:58 p.m., trespass reported in the 200 block of West Railroad Avenue.
7:35 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2400 block of Arthur Drive.
10:41 p.m., DUII reported in the 100 block of North Third Street.
Monday, April 15
8:07 a.m., mental subject reported in the 7200 block of Loon Lake Road.
5:45 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:53 a.m., fraud reported in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue.
8:14 p.m., disturbance reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
9:01 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the Reedsport area.
10:49 p.m., trespass reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
11:20 p.m., mental subject reported in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, April 16
2:01 a.m., DUII reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:07 a.m., trespass reported in the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
4:21 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 300 block of Providence Drive.
Wednesday, April 17
12:17 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
2:33 p.m., theft reported in the 1700 block of Scholfield Road.
5:37 p.m., theft reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.