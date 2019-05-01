Thursday, April 18
12:42 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.
10:13 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
Friday, April 19
8:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Winchester Bay area.
9:40 a.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
10:29 a.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
1:35 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Winchester Bay area.
2:34 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 4200 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Saturday, April 20
2:43 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.
5:07 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
10:59 p.m., commercial fire reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
11:34 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Sunday, April 21
12:44 a.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.
2:27 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 400 block of Westmont Drive.
Monday, April 22
7:10 a.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:56 a.m., theft reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
11:41 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Highway Avenue.
6:29 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.
6:40 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 300 block of Plateau Street, Gardiner.
1:28 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.
1:47 p.m., theft reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.
Tuesday, April 23
12:03 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 5000 block of Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.
5:45 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 1000 block of Scott Ter.
Wednesday, April 24
1:11 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
5:08 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.