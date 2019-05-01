{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, April 18

12:42 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.

10:13 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

Friday, April 19

8:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Winchester Bay area.

9:40 a.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

10:29 a.m., trespass reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

1:35 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the Winchester Bay area.

2:34 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 4200 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Saturday, April 20

2:43 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue, Winchester Bay.

5:07 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

10:59 p.m., commercial fire reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

11:34 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 76000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Sunday, April 21

12:44 a.m., drug law violation reported in the Reedsport area.

2:27 a.m., unlawful use of a motor vehicle reported in the 400 block of Westmont Drive.

Monday, April 22

7:10 a.m., trespass reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:56 a.m., theft reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Drive.

11:41 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Highway Avenue.

6:29 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard, Winchester Bay.

6:40 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 300 block of Plateau Street, Gardiner.

1:28 p.m., ordinance violation reported in the Reedsport area.

1:47 p.m., theft reported in the 2800 block of Longwood Drive.

Tuesday, April 23

12:03 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 5000 block of Sparrow Park Road, Gardiner.

5:45 p.m., civil complaints reported in the 1000 block of Scott Ter.

Wednesday, April 24

1:11 p.m., harassment reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

5:08 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

