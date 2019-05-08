{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, April 25

6:23 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.

6:25 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Friday, April 26

1:34 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.

3:42 p.m., public assist for fire requested in the 500 block of Ranch Road.

11:13 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 5500 block of Lower Smith River Road.

Saturday, April 27

8:43 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Swain Court.

10:15 p.m., attempt to elude reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

10:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

Sunday, April 28

2:28 a.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

10:11 a.m., domestic disturbance reported on Juniper Avenue and Ivy Avenue.

10:59 a.m., fire reported in the 2700 block of Greenbriar Street.

6:50 p.m., forest production violation reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

7:33 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.

10:26 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.

Monday, April 29

6:08 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

8:38 a.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.

10:08 a.m., fraud reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

11:03 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Marina Way, Winchester Bay.

11:44 a.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

2:35 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage road.

8:41 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 43000 block of Highway 38.

Tuesday, April 30

3:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.

9:13 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Wednesday, May 1

2:19 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 210 on U.S. Highway 101.

3:59 p.m., trespass reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.

6:14 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.

