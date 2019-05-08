Thursday, April 25
6:23 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop, Winchester Bay.
6:25 p.m., drug offenses reported in the 500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Friday, April 26
1:34 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 700 block of Ork Rock Road, Winchester Bay.
3:42 p.m., public assist for fire requested in the 500 block of Ranch Road.
11:13 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 5500 block of Lower Smith River Road.
Saturday, April 27
8:43 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Swain Court.
10:15 p.m., attempt to elude reported at milepost 215 on U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
10:32 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
Sunday, April 28
2:28 a.m., fire assist requested in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
10:11 a.m., domestic disturbance reported on Juniper Avenue and Ivy Avenue.
10:59 a.m., fire reported in the 2700 block of Greenbriar Street.
6:50 p.m., forest production violation reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
7:33 p.m., DUII reported in the Reedsport area.
10:26 p.m., weapon violation reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101, Winchester Bay.
Monday, April 29
6:08 a.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
8:38 a.m., trespass reported in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
10:08 a.m., fraud reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
11:03 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 100 block of Marina Way, Winchester Bay.
11:44 a.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
2:35 p.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 2700 block of Frontage road.
8:41 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 43000 block of Highway 38.
Tuesday, April 30
3:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported in the 48000 block of Highway 38.
9:13 a.m., civil complaints reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Wednesday, May 1
2:19 a.m., suspicious circumstance reported at milepost 210 on U.S. Highway 101.
3:59 p.m., trespass reported in the 1700 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
6:14 p.m., domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street, Winchester Bay.