REEDSPORT – Over the weekend the Reedsport Police Department busted a street fighting ring being held at Lions Park.
The police were recently made aware of social media fliers offering an open invitation to join in on the fighting event. The fliers offered brackets for various age groups, going as young as five.
During investigation, they also found videos of juveniles participating in fights and were able to identify individuals.
The police arrived at Lions Park prior to the start of the scheduled event and made contact with a large group of juveniles. Officers identified the event coordinator, another juvenile, and took them into custody for charges of Disorderly Conduct. The rest of the group dispersed without further incident.
“The Reedsport Police Department wish to remind our citizens that fighting of any kind is illegal outside a sanctioned sporting event,” states Police Chief Matt Smart in a press release.
