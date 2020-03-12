REEDSPORT — A Reedsport man is facing trial in April for charges of kidnapping and rape.
Court documents state that on Feb. 23, Joseph Gustina was accused of First Degree Rape, and two counts of First Degree Sodomy against a woman from North Bend. He also has a charge of Coercion, Strangulation as well as Second Degree Kidnapping and Criminal Mischief. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to the victim's testimony, she was kidnapped from her home by her exboyfriend, Gustina. She was out with friends at Sky Bar in Coos Bay when Gustina also arrived, though he was kicked out. After the victim left, Gustina contacted her on Facebook Messenger between 2:50 and 3 a.m. demanding to know who she was with. At 3 a.m., he arrived unexpectedly at her house, wanting to talk. She initially refused, but eventually agreed to come out.
The victim started talking with Gustina at his car, eventually getting in to get out of the rain. Gustina asked repeatedly for her to come stay with him, but she said no multiple times. The victim said Gustina then locked the doors and drove away at a high rate of speed. Gustina drove the victim to his home in Reedsport, where he had non-consensual sex with her. Court documents allege there were multiple non-consensual sexual encounters between 3:50 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The next morning, the victim said she was able to leave when Gustina got up to use the bathroom. She ran through a park and hid because she was afraid she was being chased. She eventually made it to a home on Ranch Road, where she called for police. Gustina was eventually picked up on a traffic stop and taken into custody before being lodged at the Reedsport City Jail.
