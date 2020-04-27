REEDSPORT — On Friday, the Reedsport Police Department reported a reduction in crime reports as a result of the state’s stay-at-home orders.
Reedsport Police Chief Matt Smart said they’ve seen a decline in reports of theft and traffic stops over the last few months. He attributed the drop in cases to people being home more and not going out to drive as often. Police are also reducing traffic stops as a safety measure against interactions that could expose people to viruses.
“Not that we won’t stop you,” said Smart. “We will still stop you if you’re breaking the law.”
In contrast, Smart continued that there’s been a rise in disturbance calls and noise complaints. He feels this is connected to the rise in disturbances, with more people staying home.
Smart said warrant arrests have also gone down, since people are staying in more. Probation officers are still available over the phone, so check-ins have been happening normally.
“I’m not seeing a spike in one area or another,” said Smart of their crime stats. “We’re still holding our own. Everyone here in our department is healthy.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office recorded a number of calls in the Reedsport area over the last few months. Most common have been reports of disturbances, DUIs, complaints, and vehicle issues. Violent crimes have not been common in Winchester Bay, Reedsport, or Gardiner.
DCSO did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
