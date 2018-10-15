REEDSPORT – State senators spent two days touring local school districts last week and scheduled time to visit Reedsport High School.
The 79th Legislative Assembly Joint Committee on Student Success ended its statewide tour on the southern Oregon coast, having already traveled 2,678 miles from Salem and taken testimony from over 273 Oregonians.
The purpose of the tour was to gain insight on how to improve public education and provide better funding.
“This has been an excellent way for us to see what is happening in the schools,” said Lew Frederick on the tour, State Senator for District 22 in Portland. “This is the last full tour . . . and this has to be one of my favorite things as a senator. We start off talking with a group of students, asking how they feel about things, what they think is working and not working, and we have heard powerful insights.”
On Day 2, Thursday, Oct. 11, the JCSS was split into two groups. The first group was comprised of Senator Arnie Roblan, Representative Greg Smith, Senator Alan DeBoer, Senator Kim Thatcher, Representative Diego Hernandez, Representative Carl Wilson, and Representative Sherrie Sprenger.
The group traveled to Reedsport High School in the afternoon to learn about the Career and Technical Education Revitalization Grant of $250,000. According to the detailed schedule for the tour, the grant was to establish a junior apprenticeship program in its shop class. The class, for grades 7 through 12, is “a student-run business.”
“The apprenticeship program will guarantee jobs to high school seniors completing the program,” the tour schedule said.
The evening prior to the Reedsport visit, the JCSS met at Marshfield High School to hear from the business community. There, Roblan expressed excitement to see the Reedsport program after a couple local business community members mentioned that they wanted to see more students with trade experience graduate high school.
In regards to CTE programs, Frederick and the committee also saw that not every school had equal opportunities. Frederick recalled during some student discussions in other parts of the state, Career and Technical Education Programs were brought up by one student and another said they didn’t know they could take college level courses in high school.
“That happened on a regular basis,” he said.
Frederick hopes that the tour will result in positive change for Oregon schools, including putting counselors and mental health professionals in every school.
“I think we can do that if we set it up with the community care organizations,” he said. “We can have CCO’s take that role and take the burden off the regular schools and education funding. I also think we need to find some way to increase revenues and not try to do this cheap approach to education.”