MILL CITY — The Lichte family of Reedsport has a winning combination of academics and athletics when it comes to their children, and now their third graduate is following in the footsteps of his older siblings. River Lichte, 17-years old, graduated on June 6 from the state’s longest-running tuition-free online K-12 public charter school.
River is a member of Oregon Connections Academy’s Class of 2020, which includes nearly 500 graduates, the largest class in the school’s history. Even though the school moved the commencement to a virtual format due to social distancing, the event included many of the traditional elements of a graduation ceremony.
“Oregon Connections Academy recognizes that all children learn in a different way and at different speeds, so they get an individualized learning plan,” explained Theresa Lichte. “As a mother of five and a learning coach, I can tell you all five of my kids learned at a different pace and in different ways.”
Just like his older sister Emily, Oregon Connections Academy Class 2017, and older brother Devin, Class of 2018, River is on his way to the University of Oregon. Similar to both siblings, River has also received a Pathway Oregon Scholarship that will cover all his tuition and fees for the next four years. It will feel like home for River when he arrives in the fall because he plans to live with Emily and Devin who are currently attending the UO in Eugene.
“Our family chose Oregon Connections Academy because of its flexible schedule and its advanced courses, like learning a second language as early as first grade,” said Theresa Lichte. “Oregon Connections Academy has offered the kids the opportunity to get all their work done early so that they can participate in sports and not have it impact their grades.”
Athletics are huge for the Lichtes. River has been on the Reedsport schools’ baseball, track and cross country teams, as well as occasionally attending the swim club. However, River’s claim to fame, since he was 4 years old, is the Reedsport wrestling program. This year he was on the high school team that brought home the top award at the state tournament, the first time in more than 50 years.
Older brother Devin participated in the same sports as River and was also a wrestling superstar. Sister Emily was known for her skills on the high school volleyball and softball teams. The enthusiasm for sporting events continues with River’s younger brothers, in fifth and seventh grades, also attending Oregon Connections Academy.
River not only coaches his little brothers’ baseball teams and helps out when they wrestle at the Reedsport Mat Club, but he’s a great tutor for their online classes at Connections Academy too.
“River appreciated the flexible schedule, the strong curriculum, and the online learning experience has made River an independent learner,” added Theresa Lichte. “With the outbreak of COVID-19, many schools turned to online learning, which gave all of the kids a slight advantage as they were used to online courses.”
As readers may have guessed, River and the two older siblings all graduated with a GPA hovering around 4.0. That helped River not only secure the Pathway Oregon grant, but he was also awarded the U of O’s Diversity Excellence scholarship, which will help pay for books, supplies and living costs. River will be busy working this summer to save for any future college expenses.
Oregon Connections Academy serves a wide variety of students throughout the state, providing an innovative and flexible learning environment for more than 4,600 students. The school’s combination of state-certified teachers along with an award-winning curriculum tailored to each student’s educational needs provides a great alternative for children seeking more individualized instruction. In addition to core curriculum, students have access to a wide range of courses, including engaging electives, honors and AP course options. To learn more about Oregon Connections Academy, visit www.oregonconnectionsacademy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In