REEDSPORT — The Reedsport Community Charter School will hold graduation ceremonies on Sunday, June 7.
Senior Spotlight: ELSA FRAKES. Elsa Marie Frakes was born in Roseburg, OR. Her parents are Ron and Beth Frakes. She has 2 siblings: Elias and Lily.
Elsa participated in swimming and track while in high school. She was also a member of National Honor Society and is currently the president. She has been active in the blood drives for RCCS and often served as host. She was on honor roll all 4 years and is the 2020 class Valedictorian.
Her future plans include attending OSU and majoring in civil engineering.
Senior 2020 Spotlight: MAKENZIE SEELEY. Makenzie Elizabeth Seeley was born in Coos Bay, OR. Her parents are Heather and Jon Train.She has 3 siblings: Garrett and Natalie Seeley and John Train.
Makenzie graduated high school with a 3.8 GPA and was the salutatorian of her class. She was the National Honors Society Vice President. She participated in varsity volleyball, basketball, and softball for four years. She was second team all conference setter for volleyball her junior year, and first team all conference setter her senior year. In basketball she was a three time honorable mention, and played in the South Coast All-Star game two times. In softball she was first team all conference pitcher her sophomore year, and second team all conference utility her junior year. She was a homecoming princess her junior and senior year. While being active in sports and academics, she also contributed 70 community service hours. Her junior and senior year she also held down two jobs, one at the local Ace Hardware store, and a second job as a lifeguard at the Highland Pool.
Her future plans include attending college at Lane Community College and obtaining a degree as a physical therapist assistant
Advice for future generations: Cherish every moment because it can be taken from you at any time.
NOT Val or Sal, but has a great comment:
Senior 2020 Spotlight: SAMANTHA HOWARD. Samantha Irene Howard was born in Eugene, OR. Her parents are Melody and Raymond Howard. She lists 3 siblings: Timothy, Heather and Athena Howard.
Samantha was on honor roll every semester since she was a Freshman. She also founded and co facilitated an anxiety and depression support group. Samantha used her artistic abilities to create a backdrop for the cafeteria staff's pictures that were given to them and was nominated student of the month in May 2019. She also was active in yearbook during the 2018-2019 school year.
Her future plans are to continue her education through community college for two years then a university for however long she must attend. She will be studying to become a movie producer and forensic photography.
Advice for future generations: Life is hard and stressful. There will be times you feel overwhelmed and feel like you may not see the end. Remember to relax take time out and take deep breaths, listen to music, read a book, play games with family or friends. Life is hard but only for a moment, things will get better. Don't let stress consume you. Find joy and happiness in life. Enjoy life because tomorrow is not promised.
