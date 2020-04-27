REEDSPORT — The Reedsport City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 4, in council chambers, 451 Winchester Ave. The scheduled work session has been canceled until further notice and such sessions will resume after social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
Agenda:
1. Call to order/Pledge of Allegiance
2. Citizen Comments
This time is reserved for citizens to comment on items that are not on the Agenda. Maximum of five minutes per item, please.
3. Approval of the Agenda
4. Consent Agenda
Routine items of business that require a vote but are not expected to require discussion by the Council are placed on the Consent Calendar and voted upon as one item. In the event that a Councilor or citizen requests that an item be discussed, it will be removed from the Consent Calendar and placed under General Business.
A. Approve minutes of the work session of March 2, 2020.
B. Approve minutes of the regular session of March 2, 2020.
C. Approve Minutes of the emergency session of March 20, 2020.
D. City Council review of the annual renewals for liquor licenses. (Council Letter 020-007)
E. Ratify the unanimous recommendation to fill a vacant Wastewater Worker I position. (Council Letter 020-008)
The Council meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. A request for an interpreter for the hearing
impaired or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the
meeting, to City Recorder Deanna Schafer at 271-3603.
F. Shall the City Council ratify the decision to approve an amendment to ZCS Engineering and Architecture agreement for additional Construction Administration Services? (Council Letter 020-009)
G. Shall the City Council approve a contract with Hailey Sheldon, Sheldon Planning LLC for hourly professional services? (Council Letter 020-010)
H. Shall the City Council ratify the decision to apply for a Douglas County Industrial Board grant for RV dump pre-treatment improvements? (Council Letter 021-011)
I. Motion to approve the Consent Calendar.
5. General Business
A. Shall the City Council accept the resignation of Ms. Leslee Collier, Council position #3 and give direction for filling the vacancy? (Council Letter 021-012)
B. Shall the City Council adopt Resolution 2020-004 authorizing an interfund loan from Fund 003 to Fund 016? (Council Letter 020-013)
C. Shall the City Council adopt Resolution 2020-005 authorizing intrafund transfers and creating a revision to the FY 2019-20 budget? (Council Letter 020-014)
D. Shall the City Council staff to issue a notice of award for the 7th & 12th St Pump Station Improvements project? (Council Letter 020-015)
E. Shall the City Council authorize the purchase of three replacement pumps one for 12th St and two for 7th St. storm water pump station as part of the FEMA grant? (Council Letter 020-016)
F. Shall the City Council authorize an additional $4,000 for the completion of the seismic retrofit of 12th St pump station? (Council Letter 020-017)
G. Shall the City Council approve funding for the installation of Cured in Place Pipe to the City’s public sewers to be expended in 2020-21 fiscal year? (Council Letter 020-018L)
6. Miscellaneous items
(Mayor, Councilors, City Manager, City Attorney)
7. Adjourn
