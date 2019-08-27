REEDSPORT — Adding a ballot initiative to possibly change water rates and the maintenance of city piping were topics discussed during a special session of the Reedsport City Council on Thursday.
The Council unanimously authorized the expenditure of up to $55,000 to replace discharge pipes for the Elm Street Water Pump Station. Public Works Director Kim Clardy noted that it's easy for the current pumps to get overwhelmed. She recalled that during a recent rainstorm the pump was running hard for much of the day, even when the rain was relatively light.
She said there are two 12-inch pipes coming from the station, going into a single 18-inch pipe. She proposed having the current pipes feed into an additional, larger, pipe that would then feed across the road. She said it would be a temporary solution, and that they would need to take steps where the pipes cross the highway, but it would work for now.
"As of right now, this will help us tremendously," she said. "The worry is, as you all know, the rainy time comes and it gets pretty bad."
City Manager Jonathan Wright also recalled that parts of downtown Reedsport flood fairly regularly. He said the city's engineers reported that the 18-inch pipe is giving them friction loss because the pumps can put out a higher capacity than the pipe is designed for. He added that their goal with the project is to repair the old pipes as well as increasing the volume of water the system can move.
"That's been the big problem," Wright said. "Both those pumps kick on and they go for as long as it takes to finally ease that wet well down. Sometimes it just backs up, so if we're able to move a larger volume of water with just those two pumps, it just makes sense it will take a little more investment here to figure out how we'll do it."
The project would be done in-house by the City of Reedsport. Wright said the funds would come from the city's fuel tax.
The Council also approved a resolution to add an item to the May ballot to amend the city charter. The amendment would authorize city staff to enable "utility rate changes without a vote when the adjustment is necessary to keep up with inflation costs." According to the measure's background, the charter would be amended to state "any such ordinance, resolution or order approved by a majority of the council, which creates or increases any tax or public utility rates that exceeds three percent annually, shall not be effective unless ratified by a majority of the city's qualified electors who cast a ballot."
The background also notes that the cost of materials and services goes up, but the city isn't able to change fees to counter the change without a lengthy ballot process. It states the current process hasn't been successful and some utility fees haven't been updated in 13 years.
If approved by the voters, this would allow the City Council to make up to 3-percent adjustments to "keep up with rising operational costs associated with the city's utility services." Wright said the 3-percent increase could be an approximately $0.86 increase to consumers.
In other business during the meeting:
- The City Council consented to being added to a form letter opposing changes to current truck regulations. The regulation changes would allow possible increases in the length and weight of trucks allowed on the road. It was noted how rough trucks can be on the area's roads, and how much more maintenance could be needed if bigger trucks were coming through. The Council questioned if the resources were available to keep up with the maintenance increase from bigger trucks. The measure was approved 4-3.
- The City Council unanimously authorized the signing of an intergovernmental agreement in support of the Community Development Block Grant. The grant provides funds to households with low to medium income that need repairs. According to Wright, the original idea was for the City of Reedsport to be the sponsor, which would mean the city was financially responsible for all the cities in the group. The city didn't think this was a good idea. With the intergovernmental agreement, Coos Bay will be the fiscally responsible party. The grant would allow the city to help 10 residents with Neighborhood Works Umpqua.