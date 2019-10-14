REEDSPORT — The Reedsport City Council's October meeting was focused on changes to city positions and upkeep of city property.
The council approved a contract for the services of an interim finance director, from Merino, Colo., as well as approving modifications to the job requirements for the corporal position in the Reedsport Police Department. According to City Manager Jonathan Wright, contracting with an interim finance director will help the city get caught up with a backlog of tasks that have piled up during the absence of a permanent finance director.
The service would also help ensure next year's audit is in compliance with state requirements as well as helping with recruitment of a new finance director.
According to Police Chief Matt Smart, who presented the proposal for the change to the corporal job requirements, the change in qualifications for the position opens the door to greater opportunities for current employees of the department. The edited qualifications state that "experience must include at least five years of law enforcement experience or combination of law enforcement and other related experience deemed similar by the Chief of Police."
You have free articles remaining.
The council also gave approval for the purchase of a new multipurpose mower, costing up to $13,000. It was noted the city currently only has one commercial mower, which is shared by every department. The current machine is also old and growing insufficient for the work needed. According to the background of the request, the current mower is not able to side-hill mow on levees.
"The purchase of a new mower would ensure that the city crews are able to maintain our levees and take the stress off of an old and deteriorating piece of machinery," stated the measure.
The City Council also unanimously voted to approve a five-year contract with Zwald Transport for annual removal of bio solids. According to the measure's background, up to now the city has contracted with a trucking company to haul bio solids. However, the company's busy schedule made it difficult for them to come to Reedsport on a regular basis. This year, though, the city found a father-son team who would be able to handle the city's bio solid hauling, as well as helping area farmers.
With the contract, the city will have a hauling company until October 2025 with a locked in cost of $.06 per gallon of bio solids and fuel reimbursement on actual gallons consumed.