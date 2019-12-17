REEDSPORT — The council adopted an ordinance to extend the suspension of utilities system development charges, not to include SDCs assessed as part of a public project. In 2011, the City Council adopted an ordinance suspending SDCs for one year to give an incentive to promote investment in Reedsport. The council has extended the ordinance every year since 2011.
According to the background of the proposal, since the moratoria was implemented, the city has issued an increasing number of new home permits each year. No major developments have come as a result of it, however. City Manager Jonathan Wright said the city staff believes that continuing the suspension is warranted to keep the incentive available for new industry.
The council also approved the appointment of Kammy Rose to the City of Reedsport Budget Committee for a three-year term. Michael Snyder was also sworn in as the newest officer in the Reedsport Police Department.
They also approved the city's meeting schedule for 2020. The dates and times the city government's councils and departments will meet in 2020 are available on the City of Reedsport website.