REEDSPORT — The Reedsport City Council heard the report on the city's financial audit, during the March meeting, as well as approving the purchase of new equipment to improve the Reedsport Police Department's operations.

Kenny Allen, from Pauly, Rogers and Co., presented the audit to the city council and community members. The audit looked at the city's budget, collateral, investments, and similar items. Allen said, overall, the audit looked good and that it received a passing grade. He said they only found a couple items that could be considered material weaknesses.

City Council 1 Councilor Leslee Collier and Mayor Linda McCollum discuss a proposal during the Reedsport City Council's meeting.

The first weakness was that the city had to restate its Net position due to errors in the capital asset register. Allen said the city staff should maintain the Capital Assets in the program Springbrook, rather than using both Springbrook and Excel.

"It's probably best to stick with one so there isn't any errors," he said.

He also encouraged the city do a full inventory of assets for Fiscal Year 19/20, to ensure the records are complete.

The second weakness was some of the city's balance sheet accounts weren't reconciled in a timely period during fiscal year 18/19. Allen said these should be done monthly and that the city should enact a system of review where someone checks that the reports are accurate and filed in a timely manner. The audit report suggested either having a staff member who's at a staff accountant level check them, or enlisting the services of a consultant.

Allen said they also found some more significant deficiencies to address. He noted that a "significant amount of staff" have the ability to access financial information, which could open the door to errors or fraudulent transactions. The auditors recommended the city limit the employees who are able to modify information in the system, only allowing access to areas an employee needs, and introducing a process of approval to modify files.

"That's something to look at yearly, is who has access to what areas and should they have access there," said Allen.

The other issue was that most city staff members have credit cards for city use. Allen suggested the city consider reducing how many cards are issued. He added this would reduce the amount of paperwork needing to be processed, as well as reducing the city's financial risk. They recommended the staff consider using purchase cards with a set limit for how much can be spent in a period, and only at preapproved merchants.

Sergeant Tom Beck presented a proposal to the council to purchase new dispatch software for the RPD. He and Police Chief Matt Smart noted that, currently, the police are reporting their activity by hand, with the dispatcher making a note on paper and the officer coming back to the office to finish the report then sending it to Smart before filing it. They said that the current system is a time consuming process and takes away time officers could be on patrol.

The proposal was for the city to authorize the RPD purchasing equipment and software for a Computed Aided Dispatch system and Jail Management System. The CAD would make their whole reporting system electronic, allowing officers to file reports remotely from their patrol car rather than going into the office.

"With this addition, officers and dispatchers can keep electronic records with one notation," said Beck in his brief. "This will allow officers more patrol time and less time spent on paperwork while still being able to track activity."

He continued, telling the council that the JMS would replace the "home made" jail management program written by former Police Chief Mark Fandrey. Beck recalled that Fandrey was the only one who knew how to make changes to the system or repair it, adding that it's crashed several times over the last two years and resulted in data loss.

Smart recalled that the city has been talking about updating the system for approximately four years. He said they've reached a point where they need to make the update.

Another reason for the update is that the State of Oregon is now requiring certain information from traffic stops, like ethnicity and other identifiers, be recorded. The policy goes into effect July 1 and the RPD's current equipment doesn't allow them to record the necessary information.

"Anything an officer initiates, we're required to report to the state certain demographics of that stop," said Beck, adding that reporting everything by hand would be too time consuming.

They also need to track more information on jail management at the request of CIS for insurance liability mitigation.

"We are definitely behind the times, and we really need to step up and finalize this last piece," said Smart.

The RPD is looking into purchasing the systems from eForce, which made the systems used by Coos County law enforcement, or EIS, which Douglas County Sheriff's Office uses. Both company's quotes are comparable, with eForce being more user-friendly and adaptable to the city's needs. Beck said they tried to negotiate with Douglas County to install the systems being used by other county law enforcement groups. However, "due to local control issues the county did not see the benefit to them" and declined.

The council approved spending funds not to exceed $70,000 for the purchase, installation, and training of the programs.

The council also approved spending money to meet the balance of renting a backup generator for the water plant while its main generator was being repaired in October. The expense for renting the generator was approved by the council at the time. However, according to Public Works Director Kim Clardy, partway through the process it was discovered more work was needed, which took additional time to complete for a rental cost of $20,392.03.

Clardy noted it was good they had the backup, as they did suffer a power outage during the repairs.

"It's a pretty big generator," she said. "I even questioned that it was just sitting, and that was an outrageous amount if it would just be sitting there. But luckily we did have it."