REEDSPORT — In a special session of the Reedsport City Council, the council gave public notice of their intent to apply for a USDA Rural Development Grant to purchase a new police vehicle.
Part of the application process for the grant requires the public have an opportunity to give their thoughts on getting the grant and its intended use.
The council also unanimously passed a measure to amend the city's contract for ultraviolet disinfection with SHN Engineering. According to Charles Hurlocker, the city received a 50% design report for the wastewater treatment plant's conversion to ultraviolet disinfection. A number of issues came up, though, that would have to have solutions engineered. Some of these included designs that include automatic sluice gates, an ultraviolet transmittance monitor, and designs for the pretreatment system at the RV dump.
According to City Manager Jonathan Wright, the RV dump uses formaldehyde to reduce the smell. Ultraviolet disinfection is used to break down the formaldehyde before it enters the wastewater treatment system and gets channeled back to the water supply.