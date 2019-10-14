REEDSPORT — Halloween is right around the corner but trick-or-treating is coming early, with the Old Town Reedsport Wine Walk and Trick-or-Treat, on Friday, Oct. 18.
The event kicks off at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles at 4 p.m. The family friendly event allows kids to get a head start on their trick-or-treating while parents participate in a wine tasting around 20 downtown businesses. Participants can pick up a glass for the complimentary tasting, a candy bag for trick-or-treating kids, and a map of participating businesses from the Eagles before setting out. Other than starting at the Eagles' hall, there is no set path to follow. Once people have their glass, bag, and map they can explore downtown in any direction.
Only adults 21 and over will be allowed to participate in the wine walk, and IDs will be checked. For trick-or-treating, children of all ages are welcome to go around the participating businesses. While costumes are encouraged, they are not required.
There are 20 businesses participating in this year's event, with everyone but the Reedsport Fire Department located on Fir Avenue. All of them will have candy and most of them will have wine for the tasting.
There will also be a face painter and balloon artist present for the event. The Chamber of Commerce also noted the Reedsport Fire Department will have a fire engine out for children to look at, and the Police Department will have officers going around handing out stickers and other treats.
Tasting glasses and candy bags will only be available for the first 250 people to arrive. At last year's event, the chamber planned for around 100 people but many more showed up. They planned for greater participation this year, and hope to have enough for everyone wanting to participate in this year's festivities.