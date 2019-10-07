REEDSPORT — As part of Reedsport's centennial celebrations, the Defeat River Brewery and the Rust'd Star bar will be hosting a Centennial Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The event will feature an afternoon of live music and German-themed pub foods. The celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Defeat River Brewery and Rust'd Star, with the Rust'd Star continuing the festivities after the brewery closes. Levi Allen, an owner of the Defeat River Brewery, said they would both have life music playing through for event.
"During the day, we'll have a couple awesome bands back to back at the brewery, and toward the end of our night we'll start winding down and Rust'd Star will have In Session play," Allen said, adding that Campfire Mike and Jeffrey James were the performers booked at the brewery.
Defeat River Brewery will roll out four new beers for the event — Fresh Hop Bravest, Enlightenment Pale Ale, an espresso-aged giga-hops beer, and a small-scale beer with an experimental hops they haven't worked with before. Allen said some of the Oktoberfest beers would be made in small batches and would likely be gone by the end of the event.
Food will be provided by Rust'd Star — while the menu was still being finalized at the time of the interview, Roy Matock, owner of Rust'd Star, said it will definitely include bratwurst and soft pretzels.
According to Allen, Matock has wanted to do an Oktoberfest-style event for a while; Matock recalled Reedsport has never had an Oktoberfest or beer celebration up to now. The two businesses were discussing teaming up for a fall event when the Reedsport Centennial Committee suggested doing a centennial party. From there, Allen said they decided to combine the ideas into a Centennial Oktoberfest celebration.
"We figured it would be a perfect time to do something," Matock said.
The businesses and Centennial Committee have also been working on getting a series of Centennial Oktoberfest steins made to sell and offer as prizes during the event.
The Centennial Oktoberfest is from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Reedsport on Fir Avenue. Patrons are encouraged to wear Oktoberfest-themed clothes with prizes going to the best dressed.