REEDSPORT -- On Tuesday Reedsport celebrates its 100th birthday, and the community has been busy celebrating the milestone with a year of events.
The centennial's main event is just around the corner. On August 10, there will be a carnival at Rainbow Plaza to celebrate the anniversary with barbecue, cake and ice cream, among other activities. According to Main Street Coordinator Emily Bradley, there will be games, a scavenger hunt, bounce houses, a children's parade, a donut-eating contest, and vendors among other family-friendly attractions. To close out the event, there will also be an outdoor concert.
The Centennial Car Show will also be held Aug 10. Cars from the last 100 years will be featured, giving a look at the evolution of vehicles through classic and newer models. The car show Show and Shine will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards will be given for the People's Choice and Mayor's Choice.
On July 6, Reedsport's Centennial Committee held a community dinner; residents gathered to enjoyed an evening of food, friendship and history; the menu was arranged by local restaurants and consisted of selections from their menus. The evening's program was a display of information on the area's history and life in Reedsport over the last 100 years with everyone who served in a city position being recognized. Tables were decorated into a "cross section of life" to represent the schools, first responders, the ocean and beaches, and other things important to the community.
The Master of Ceremonies at the dinner was former Mayor Keith Tymchuck with Kerry Tymchuck, director of the Oregon Historical Society, as the program speaker.
Other events have been held almost every month, starting in March with a St. Patrick's Day 100-themed trivia challenge. In April there was an open house where 100 maple tree saplings were given away, and June saw a "Reedsport then and now" art challenge.
There have also been some ongoing events. Centennial-themed commemorative coins, lapel pins and t-shirts are available, along with a geocaching activity happening around the area -- for more information on the geocaching event, go to 97467.org.
The United States Post Office also approved a special Centennial cancellation stamp, which people can get at the post office between August 6 and August 10; these can be delivered in the mail or just placed on an envelope as a souvenir. The post office will be at National Night Out, August 6, to stamp souvenir envelopes.
"You must present your outgoing mail in person to have it specially cancelled with the Centennial cancellation stamp," stated the Centennial Committee in an update. "You can also take in business size envelopes to be stamped and kept as a souvenir."
To close out the year of events, Bradley said the city is planning to leave something for future generations to learn about Reedsport as it is today. She said they are planning to bury a time capsule this fall, filled with the stories of residents as well as information about historic events. Along with items provided by the community, a series of postcards were sent out with questions for adults and children. Kathleen Miller, chair of the City of Reedsport Centennial Committee, said all returned postcards will be included in the time capsule.
Specific plans for where and when to bury the time capsule have not been determined, though Miller said the capsule would likely be made by students of the high school.
The committee is also organizing the "Book of 100." The book will act as a yearbook, with pictures, stories and memories of life in Reedsport. The book is planned to be completed sometime near the end of the year.
"It'll be something to cap things off," Bradley said.
The city is currently working to collect information from around the community for both the time capsule and Book of 100. Updates and additional information can be found on the Reedsport Main Street Program's Facebook page.