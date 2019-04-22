The Reedsport Boosters raised more than $36,000 at the annual dinner and auction, held on April 13, sparked by a near-capacity crowd and several big-ticket items.
“We’re extremely grateful to the class groups who have started using this event as a miniature reunion,” said Joe Zelisnki of the Reedsport Boosters Association, which has coordinated the event for the past nine years.
Nearly 30 members of the Reedsport High School class of 1980 were present.
“We are also grateful for the increased support of the local business community, who really stepped up this year with donations,” Zelinski said. “We had a very strong participation with both item donations and event attendance, which is the perfect combination for a successful event.”
It’s the second straight year the amount raised has topped $35,000.
During the event, longtime Reedsport Boosters coordinators Brad and Gladys Lee were recognized for their years of support. The sit-down dinner again was catered by Bedrock’s restaurants and served by current Reedsport student-athletes.
Silent auction items raised $6,860, the popular dessert auction brought in another $7,830 and the live auction of 20 items brought in $17,670. Other non-auction games, ticket sales and donations added to the overall total.
The auction highlights included a hand-carved and crafted rocking chair, table and lamp by local craftsman Stuart Jarmain, which was claimed with a $3,000 bid.
The Class of 1980’s contribution, a wine rack and cooler with more than 70 bottles of wine, sold for $2,200. A kegerator with accessories, donated by the Clardy family and Defeat River Brewery, was won for $2,000.
Proceeds from the annual event help the Reedsport Boosters support athletic and activity programs in Reedsport schools, including the purchase of team equipment and facility upgrades, which otherwise the district is not typically able to include in its budgets.
Next year’s banquet and auction will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020.