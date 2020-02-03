REEDSPORT — Project Blessings Food Pantry was one recipient of a donation of 30,000 pounds of food from Sherm's Thunderbird Market, including some items they don't always have access to.
The donation was sent to the Roseburg Food Bank, who then distributes it to participating food pantries around Douglas County. The donation consists mainly of non-perishable items like soups, cereal, pasta, canned fruit, and similar items. According to Susan Martin, executive director of Project Blessings, Sherm's also provided name-brand cereals like Fruit Loops, Frosted Flakes, and others. These are packaged items they don't normally get from the USDA, and being able to get a name brand can add a sense of normalcy.
Martin noted that they often carry name brand items in the pantry, she recalled they'll get Kraft macaroni and cheese or Campbell's soup, but in a generic package. The mental element of seeing the name can make all the difference in morale for the clients.
"It's neat to see brand names in the pantry," Martin said. "People just don't realize that through the USDA, they are from these large food producers."
According to Martin, the donation is expected to be delivered in March.
Though the Sharms donation is only once a year, the pantry also gets weekly donations from the local grocery stores. Martin said they'll get produce, frozen and refrigerated goods, and even meat, as well as other perishable items.
"If it were not for Safeway, we would not be able to be as generous as we are with meat," she said.
She also said the donations are a great addition for the pantry's stock and saves them lots of money, while giving them items they may not normally be able to offer.
Martin noted how important the fresh food from the stores is for helping the health of the community. By getting donations of fresh fruits and vegetables, the pantry is helping improve the overall health of the community, especially for the young and elderly who come to the pantry.