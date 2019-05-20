REEDSPORT -- Reedsport has one of 62 hospitals in the state that contributed to a $20 billion economic output in 2017, according to a study released by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems last week.
The report calculated the economic impacts of hospitals within the OAHHS network, stating that more than one in 20 Oregon jobs are connected to hospitals and health systems.
Lower Umpqua Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Fowler said the hospital district is the largest employer in Reedsport.
“The majority of our 165 full and part time employees live in Reedsport and the surrounding areas. Beyond the direct financial impact of our employees living, working and shopping in the Reedsport area, we also provide them with medical benefits and retirement savings plans. Additionally, we have a positive impact on the community by providing a cost-effective solution for treatment without the additional cost of travel to other medical centers,” Fowler said in an emailed statement.
In Douglas County, OAHHS hospital jobs account for 2% of total employment. In Coos County, they account for 5% of total employment, according to the report.
When looking at US Census numbers those percentages get much higher.
In Reedsport, 9.8% of full-time employees in the area are healthcare practitioners or employed in technical occupations. Another 4.8% are employed in healthcare support occupations, according to US Census data.
The healthcare field is growing at a rate that is outpacing other employment sectors, the report reads.
Between 2013 and 2017, hospital employment in Oregon grew by 14%. Of that growth, 10% has occurred since 2015.
In Douglas County, more than 2,000 jobs are supported by OAHHS hospitals. In Coos County, that number is nearly 3,000.
Hospitals contribute millions of dollars in state and local taxes to Douglas and Coos counties, according to the report.
In 2017, the amount of direct taxes paid by OAHHS hospitals in Douglas County totaled $4.5 million.
In an interview with The Umpqua Post that same year, Fowler said that was the first time in four years the hospital had made a profit.
At that time, the hospital had increased revenues by increasing outpatient services in the area.