REEDSPORT — Starting Aug. 9, a portion of Smith River Road, northeast of Reedsport, will be closed while culverts are replaced.
The construction will take place starting at Smith River Road milepost 36.5, between Weatherly Creek Road and South Sisters Access Road. A press release from the Bureau of Land Management states the work is expected to take three to four weeks. There will be detours available on the Wells Creek/Vincent Creek Road and Weatherly/Big Creek Road routes. The Smith River Road/South Sister Road route from Reedsport to Highway 126 will remain open.
After the culverts are replaced, future road damage will be prevented and 1.3 miles of passage in Rock Creek will be improved for Coho Salmon, Steelhead, and other fish.
A map of the area, with alternate routes marked, is available at www.blm.gov/office/coos-bay-district-office under the "latest News" section; for additional information, call 541-756-0100.