REEDSPORT — The Port of Umpqua is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Commissioner. This is a volunteer position that will not receive compensation.
To be eligible for appointment applicants must live within the Port District (Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay, Ash Valley, Scottsburg, Elkton, parts of the Smith River area and other rural areas within western Douglas County). Applicants must be a registered voter in the Port District.
For applications and more information, contact the Port Office at 541-271-2232 stop by the office at 1877 Winchester Ave., Reedsport, or visit www.portofumpqua.net.