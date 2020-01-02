Thursday, Dec. 19
8:34 a.m. disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.
1:53 p.m. harassment reported in the 800 block of Greenwood Drive.
4:38 p.m. assault reported in the 300 block of N 4th Street.
5:07 p.m. trespassing reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.
6:08 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.
6:43 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
7:59 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
Friday, Dec. 20
12:37 p.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
6:31 p.m. harassment reported in the 2500 block of Gardens Avenue.
7:20 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 500 block of Soup Creek Road.
11:13 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
11:40 p.m. non-injury MVA reported near Mile Post 12 on State Highway 38.
Saturday, Dec. 21
3:16 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Birch Avenue.
9:44 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
2:51 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.
4:19 p.m. noise complaint reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
8:03 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 2 on Highway 38.
Sunday, Dec. 22
6:08 a.m. disturbance reported near Winchester Avenue.
12:59 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
2:17 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 100 block of N 3rd Street.
5:47 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 23
6:49 a.m. MVA no injury reported near Mile Post 207 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.
10:26 a.m. burglary reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
11:29 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 12 on Highway 38.
11:56 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
6:46 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
7:11 a.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
11:32 a.m. suspended license misdemeanor reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.
3:57 p.m. harassment reported in the 200 block of Collins Road in Gardiner.