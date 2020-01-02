{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Thursday, Dec. 19

8:34 a.m. disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Ridgeway Drive.

1:53 p.m. harassment reported in the 800 block of Greenwood Drive.

4:38 p.m. assault reported in the 300 block of N 4th Street.

5:07 p.m. trespassing reported in the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

6:08 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.

6:43 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

7:59 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.

Friday, Dec. 20

12:37 p.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

6:31 p.m. harassment reported in the 2500 block of Gardens Avenue.

7:20 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 500 block of Soup Creek Road.

11:13 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

11:40 p.m. non-injury MVA reported near Mile Post 12 on State Highway 38.

Saturday, Dec. 21

3:16 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Birch Avenue.

9:44 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

2:51 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 12000 block of Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.

4:19 p.m. noise complaint reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

8:03 p.m. MVA injury reported near Mile Post 2 on Highway 38.

Sunday, Dec. 22

6:08 a.m. disturbance reported near Winchester Avenue.

12:59 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.

2:17 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 100 block of N 3rd Street.

5:47 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1700 block of Winchester Avenue.

Monday, Dec. 23

6:49 a.m. MVA no injury reported near Mile Post 207 on Highway 101 in Gardiner.

10:26 a.m. burglary reported in the 1900 block of Elm Avenue.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

11:29 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Mile Post 12 on Highway 38.

11:56 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

6:46 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

7:11 a.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.

11:32 a.m. suspended license misdemeanor reported in the 400 block of Fir Avenue.

3:57 p.m. harassment reported in the 200 block of Collins Road in Gardiner.

