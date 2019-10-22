{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Oct. 10

12:02 a.m. trespass reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way.

1:00 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.

10:28 a.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

10:49 a.m. harassment reported in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

3:34 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

5:40 p.m. fraud reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

6:50 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:36 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 11

5:14 a.m. burglary reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

10:01 a.m. burglary reported on Dunes Way in Winchester Bay.

11:21 a.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Sunset Drive in Winchester Bay.

3:50 p.m. DUI reported on Umpqua Dunes Way in Winchester Bay.

3:54 p.m. theft reported in the 900 block of Highway 101.

6:25 p.m. DUI reported near MP 200 U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

10:03 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Saturday, Oct. 12

10:06 a.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

11:41 a.m. disorderly conduct reported near Umpqua Dunes Way in Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Oct. 13

12:30 a.m. DUI reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

11:32 a.m. theft reported near MP 216 101 in Winchester Bay.

1:08 p.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

7:47 p.m. non-injury DUI reported near MP 209 101 in Gardiner.

Monday, Oct. 14

3:16 p.m. fugitive arrested near MP 3 U.S. Highway 38.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

12:54 a.m. theft reported in the 1800 block of Highway 101.

3:15 a.m. assault reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

8:35 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

9:59 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Walder Place.

10:40 a.m. trespass reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.

1:47 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near MP 7, Highway 38.

2:54 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.

3:38 p.m. theft reported near Myrtle Avenue and Umpqua Avenue.

9:04 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

8:30 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway.

8:47 a.m. trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

1:46 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 100 block of 16th Street.

4:53 p.m. harassment reported near MP 208 101 in Gardiner.

