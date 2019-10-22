Thursday, Oct. 10
12:02 a.m. trespass reported in the 300 block of Riverfront Way.
1:00 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 1200 block of Juniper Avenue.
10:28 a.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
10:49 a.m. harassment reported in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
3:34 p.m. theft reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
5:40 p.m. fraud reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.
6:50 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:36 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 11
5:14 a.m. burglary reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
10:01 a.m. burglary reported on Dunes Way in Winchester Bay.
11:21 a.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Sunset Drive in Winchester Bay.
3:50 p.m. DUI reported on Umpqua Dunes Way in Winchester Bay.
3:54 p.m. theft reported in the 900 block of Highway 101.
6:25 p.m. DUI reported near MP 200 U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
10:03 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Saturday, Oct. 12
10:06 a.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
11:41 a.m. disorderly conduct reported near Umpqua Dunes Way in Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Oct. 13
12:30 a.m. DUI reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
11:32 a.m. theft reported near MP 216 101 in Winchester Bay.
1:08 p.m. disturbance reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
7:47 p.m. non-injury DUI reported near MP 209 101 in Gardiner.
Monday, Oct. 14
3:16 p.m. fugitive arrested near MP 3 U.S. Highway 38.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
12:54 a.m. theft reported in the 1800 block of Highway 101.
3:15 a.m. assault reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
8:35 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
9:59 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Walder Place.
10:40 a.m. trespass reported in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road.
1:47 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported near MP 7, Highway 38.
2:54 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.
3:38 p.m. theft reported near Myrtle Avenue and Umpqua Avenue.
9:04 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
8:30 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2700 block of Ridgeway.
8:47 a.m. trespassing reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
1:46 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 100 block of 16th Street.
4:53 p.m. harassment reported near MP 208 101 in Gardiner.