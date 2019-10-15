{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Oct, 3

9:32 a.m. MVA injury reported near MP 215 of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

10:00 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the area of Foxglove Way.

10:49 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Lower Smith River Road and Bear Lane.

11:13 a.m. non-injury MVA reported near Elm Ave and S 20th Street.

12:01 p.m. assault reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.

1:56 p.m. theft reported in the 700 block of Port Dock Road.

3:08 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 700 block of Mill Avenue.

10:15 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2500 block of County Line Road in Gardiner.

10:42 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Friday, Oct. 4

12:43 a.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.

2:23 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Dogwood Avenue.

6:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.

7:04 a.m. structure fire reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

11:42 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 200 block of Lower Smith River Road.

4:42 p.m. fraud reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 near Winchester Bay.

5:22 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2500 block of Longwood Drive.

5:43 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.

8:40 p.m. burglary reported in the 300 block of S 19th Street.

9:43 p.m. DUI reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Saturday, Oct. 5

1:42 a.m. an alarm reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

Sunday, Oct. 6

12:42 p.m. trespassing reported in the 45000 block of State Highway 38.

7:58 p.m. MVA injury reported near MP 2 of State Highway 38.

Monday, Oct. 7

10:08 a.m. trespass reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.

10:21 a.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 near Winchester Bay.

9:20 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 near Winchester Bay.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

10:56 a.m. trespass reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

2:00 p.m. MVA injury reported near U.S. Highway 101 and Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.

3:23 p.m. harassment reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

8:02 p.m. fugitive arrest reported in the Reedsport area.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

12:18 a.m. weapons violation reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

1:21 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

