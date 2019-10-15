Thursday, Oct, 3
9:32 a.m. MVA injury reported near MP 215 of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
10:00 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the area of Foxglove Way.
10:49 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported near Lower Smith River Road and Bear Lane.
11:13 a.m. non-injury MVA reported near Elm Ave and S 20th Street.
12:01 p.m. assault reported in the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue.
1:56 p.m. theft reported in the 700 block of Port Dock Road.
3:08 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 700 block of Mill Avenue.
10:15 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2500 block of County Line Road in Gardiner.
10:42 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Friday, Oct. 4
12:43 a.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
2:23 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Dogwood Avenue.
6:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1900 block of Winchester Avenue.
7:04 a.m. structure fire reported in the 300 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
11:42 a.m. fugitive arrested in the 200 block of Lower Smith River Road.
4:42 p.m. fraud reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 near Winchester Bay.
5:22 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2500 block of Longwood Drive.
5:43 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 3600 block of Frontage Road.
You have free articles remaining.
8:40 p.m. burglary reported in the 300 block of S 19th Street.
9:43 p.m. DUI reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 5
1:42 a.m. an alarm reported in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
Sunday, Oct. 6
12:42 p.m. trespassing reported in the 45000 block of State Highway 38.
7:58 p.m. MVA injury reported near MP 2 of State Highway 38.
Monday, Oct. 7
10:08 a.m. trespass reported in the 45000 block of Highway 38.
10:21 a.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 near Winchester Bay.
9:20 p.m. harassment reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 near Winchester Bay.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
10:56 a.m. trespass reported in the 1500 block of Highway Avenue.
2:00 p.m. MVA injury reported near U.S. Highway 101 and Wildwood Drive in Winchester Bay.
3:23 p.m. harassment reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
8:02 p.m. fugitive arrest reported in the Reedsport area.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
12:18 a.m. weapons violation reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
1:21 p.m. criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Five Mile Road in Gardiner.