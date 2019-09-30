{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

Sept. 19

10:15 a.m. trespassing reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.

9:46 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

Sept. 20

9:59 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

10:11 a.m. trespassing reported in the 600 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.

11:38 a.m. Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.

3:43 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Kingfisher Lane.

9:42 p.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 Block near MP 5 on State Highway 38.

Sept. 22

1:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the M0 block near MP 209 on U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

Sept. 23

8:04 p.m. fugitive arrested in the M0 block near MP 208 on U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.

Sept. 24

8:40 a.m. theft reported in the 600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

Sept. 25

11:27 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the 700 block of Mill Avenue.

1:23 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

2:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. 14th Street.

4:57 p.m. hit and run reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

