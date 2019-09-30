Sept. 19
10:15 a.m. trespassing reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
9:46 p.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
Sept. 20
9:59 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
10:11 a.m. trespassing reported in the 600 block of Ork Rock Road in Winchester Bay.
11:38 a.m. Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of Highway Avenue.
3:43 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Kingfisher Lane.
9:42 p.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 Block near MP 5 on State Highway 38.
Sept. 22
1:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the M0 block near MP 209 on U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Sept. 23
8:04 p.m. fugitive arrested in the M0 block near MP 208 on U.S. Highway 101 in Gardiner.
Sept. 24
8:40 a.m. theft reported in the 600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
Sept. 25
11:27 a.m. ordinance violation reported in the 700 block of Mill Avenue.
1:23 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
2:19 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
4:57 p.m. hit and run reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.