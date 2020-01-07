Thursday, Dec. 26
10:32 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Collins Road in Gardiner.
11:57 a.m. vehicle theft reported in the 500 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
12:55 p.m. shoplifting reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
3:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Fir Avenue.
Friday, Dec. 27
6:41 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
7:27 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
8:12 p.m. DUI reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
10:24 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
10:41 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 28
12:13 a.m. disturbance reported in the 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101.
8:49 a.m. theft reported in the 1900 block of Otter Slough Road.
2:17 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of Winchester Avenue.
4:27 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Old Highway 101 in Gardiner.
9:51 p.m. disturbance reported near Winchester Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 30
2:40 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 2000 block of Gardens Avenue.
1:14 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Bowman Road.
4:21 p.m. complaints reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.
5:07 p.m. theft reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
1:04 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of Ranch Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 2020
8:34 a.m. theft reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101.
6:06 p.m. fireworks reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.