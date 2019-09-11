{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Thursday, Aug. 29

1:52 a.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of N 20th Street.

6:52 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.

12:28 p.m. disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.

1:24 p.m. theft reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.

5:58 p.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

6:29 p.m. harassment reported in 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

6:35 p.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.

7:20 p.m. DUI reported in the M0 block near MP 214 101 in Winchester Bay.

10:03 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

10:32 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Friday, Aug. 30

12:58 a.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.

11:16 a.m. disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.

12:49 p.m. hit and run reported in the Winchester Bay area.

1:11 p.m. non-injury traffic crash reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.

3:05 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.

3:42 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue and N 12th Street.

7:28 p.m. fire alarm reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

8:48 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.

10:31 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 31

12:12 a.m. DUI reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

12:58 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

2:40 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the FO0000 block of Forest Hill Road and Ridgeway Drive.

8:58 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1700 block of Salmon harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.

1:35 p.m. fugitive arrested in the U0 block of U.S. Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue.

Sunday, Sept. 1

3:43 a.m. weapon violation reported in the 2900 block of Bowman Road.

6:58 a.m. fire reported in the 300 block of N 10th Street.

9:11 p.m. DUI reported in the M0 block of Plat K Road and Bingo Road in Winchester Bay.

10:21 p.m. DUI reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.

Monday, Sept. 2

2:20 a.m. drug offenses reported in the M0 block near MP 207 101 in Gardiner.

3:29 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 00 block of Myrtle Avenue.

10:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

7:27 p.m. harassment reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.

8:08 p.m. commercial fire reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

10:12 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Highland Drive.

2:03 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 100 block of Lower Smith River Road.

2:05 p.m. drug law violation reported in the 2000 block of Frontage Road.

7:16 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

8:12 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the M0 block near MP 215 101 in Winchester Bay.

11:16 p.m. fire reported in the area of Highway 101.

11:17 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

