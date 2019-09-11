Thursday, Aug. 29
1:52 a.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of N 20th Street.
6:52 a.m. trespassing reported in the 2600 block of Frontage Road.
12:28 p.m. disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.
1:24 p.m. theft reported in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Drive.
5:58 p.m. theft reported in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
6:29 p.m. harassment reported in 75000 block of U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
6:35 p.m. theft reported in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
7:20 p.m. DUI reported in the M0 block near MP 214 101 in Winchester Bay.
10:03 p.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
10:32 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 75000 block of Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Friday, Aug. 30
12:58 a.m. harassment reported in the 100 block of Foggy Heights Lane in Winchester Bay.
11:16 a.m. disturbance reported in the 3000 block of Frontage Road.
12:49 p.m. hit and run reported in the Winchester Bay area.
1:11 p.m. non-injury traffic crash reported in the 1400 block of Highway 101.
3:05 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Elm Avenue.
3:42 p.m. disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Ivy Avenue and N 12th Street.
7:28 p.m. fire alarm reported in the 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
8:48 p.m. MVA injury reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Road in Winchester Bay.
10:31 p.m. disturbance reported in the 2000 block of Winchester Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 31
12:12 a.m. DUI reported in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
12:58 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
You have free articles remaining.
2:40 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the FO0000 block of Forest Hill Road and Ridgeway Drive.
8:58 a.m. criminal mischief reported in the 1700 block of Salmon harbor Drive in Winchester Bay.
1:35 p.m. fugitive arrested in the U0 block of U.S. Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue.
Sunday, Sept. 1
3:43 a.m. weapon violation reported in the 2900 block of Bowman Road.
6:58 a.m. fire reported in the 300 block of N 10th Street.
9:11 p.m. DUI reported in the M0 block of Plat K Road and Bingo Road in Winchester Bay.
10:21 p.m. DUI reported in the 2500 block of Salmon Harbor Drive.
Monday, Sept. 2
2:20 a.m. drug offenses reported in the M0 block near MP 207 101 in Gardiner.
3:29 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 00 block of Myrtle Avenue.
10:43 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
7:27 p.m. harassment reported in the 2400 block of Longwood Drive.
8:08 p.m. commercial fire reported in the 600 block of Ranch Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
10:12 a.m. disturbance reported in the 2600 block of Highland Drive.
2:03 p.m. fugitive arrested in the 100 block of Lower Smith River Road.
2:05 p.m. drug law violation reported in the 2000 block of Frontage Road.
7:16 p.m. trespassing reported in the 700 block of Scholfield Ridge Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
8:12 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the M0 block near MP 215 101 in Winchester Bay.
11:16 p.m. fire reported in the area of Highway 101.
11:17 p.m. disturbance reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.