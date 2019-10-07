{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsport Police and Fire

The Reedsport Police and Fire Department are located at 124 N. Fourth St., in Reedsport, Oregon.

 Bethany Baker, The World

Sept. 26

7:23 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.

8:48 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 10 block of St. Johns Way.

1:33 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the U0 block near US Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

4:19 p.m. theft reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace.

5:01 p.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 block near MP 210 101.

5:14 p.m. trespassing reported in the FI00 block near Five Mile Road and US Highway 101 in Gardiner.

7:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.

7:48 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue.

Sept. 27

1:16 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.

3:05 a.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.

2:25 p.m. trespassing reported in the 2000 block of Ranch Road.

2:27 p.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the U0 block near U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.

5:54 p.m. assault reported in the Reedsport area.

Sept. 28

2:27 a.m. disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.

6:08 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.

10:45 a.m. MVA injury reported in the Winchester Bay area.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

11:07 a.m. theft reported in the 3000 block of Maple Drive.

3:05 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the area of Wildwood Drive and U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.

Sept. 29

11:38 a.m. non-injury MVA reported in the Winchester Bay area.

6:07 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 1000 block of Sparrow Park Road in Gardiner.

Sept. 30

4:31 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the M0 block near MP 217 101 in Winchester Bay.

Oct. 1

3:10 p.m. theft reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.

4:25 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the U0 block near U.S. Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.

7:41 p.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.

7:42 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.

8:16 p.m. fugitive arrest reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.

9:29 p.m. disturbance reported in the Elm Avenue area.

Oct. 2

1:45 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.

6:10 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.

6:22 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0