Sept. 26
7:23 a.m. disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.
8:48 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 10 block of St. Johns Way.
1:33 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the U0 block near US Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
4:19 p.m. theft reported in the 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
5:01 p.m. MVA injury reported in the M0 block near MP 210 101.
5:14 p.m. trespassing reported in the FI00 block near Five Mile Road and US Highway 101 in Gardiner.
7:28 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the 1300 block of Highway 101.
7:48 p.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue.
Sept. 27
1:16 a.m. disturbance reported in the Reedsport area.
3:05 a.m. disturbance reported in the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
2:25 p.m. trespassing reported in the 2000 block of Ranch Road.
2:27 p.m. motor vehicle violation reported in the U0 block near U.S. Highway 101 and Five Mile Road in Gardiner.
5:54 p.m. assault reported in the Reedsport area.
Sept. 28
2:27 a.m. disturbance reported in the 900 block of Juniper Avenue.
6:08 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the Reedsport area.
10:45 a.m. MVA injury reported in the Winchester Bay area.
You have free articles remaining.
11:07 a.m. theft reported in the 3000 block of Maple Drive.
3:05 p.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the area of Wildwood Drive and U.S. Highway 101 in Winchester Bay.
Sept. 29
11:38 a.m. non-injury MVA reported in the Winchester Bay area.
6:07 p.m. non-injury MVA reported in the 1000 block of Sparrow Park Road in Gardiner.
Sept. 30
4:31 a.m. suspicious circumstances reported in the M0 block near MP 217 101 in Winchester Bay.
Oct. 1
3:10 p.m. theft reported in the 2100 block of Birch Avenue.
4:25 p.m. DWS misdemeanor reported in the U0 block near U.S. Highway 101 and Lower Smith River Road.
7:41 p.m. disturbance reported in the 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
7:42 p.m. disturbance reported in the 300 block of N 9th Street.
8:16 p.m. fugitive arrest reported in the 100 block of Bay Front Loop in Winchester Bay.
9:29 p.m. disturbance reported in the Elm Avenue area.
Oct. 2
1:45 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Highway Avenue.
6:10 p.m. disturbance reported in the 1000 block of N 8th Street.
6:22 p.m. disturbance reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Winchester Bay.