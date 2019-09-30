{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE — Peace Harbor Medical Center is preparing for its 24th annual Light up a Life ceremony, raising funds for vital services in time for November's National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

This year's ceremony is from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Florence Events Center. Light up a Life stands as an opportunity to remember and recognize friends and family who have died, regardless of when or if they were a hospice patient. The event is being held earlier this year, so as not to interfere with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

According to a press release from Peace Harbor, stars will honor loved ones or those who have made a difference in a person's life. The person's name will appear on the star, which is then placed on a tree. Those named on the stars will be honored during the Reading of the Names and family members are invited to submit photos of loved ones to be included in a slide show.

Admission to the event is free, though donations will be accepted. Donations can also be made online at peacehealth.org/lul-florence or mailed to Peace Harbor Hospice at 400 Ninth Street, Florence OR, 97439. For more information, contact Palliative Care or the annual Light up a Life ceremony by calling 541-997-3418.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Adam Robertson can be reached at 541-297-3590, or by email at adam.robertson@theworldlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0