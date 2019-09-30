FLORENCE — Peace Harbor Medical Center is preparing for its 24th annual Light up a Life ceremony, raising funds for vital services in time for November's National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
This year's ceremony is from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Florence Events Center. Light up a Life stands as an opportunity to remember and recognize friends and family who have died, regardless of when or if they were a hospice patient. The event is being held earlier this year, so as not to interfere with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a press release from Peace Harbor, stars will honor loved ones or those who have made a difference in a person's life. The person's name will appear on the star, which is then placed on a tree. Those named on the stars will be honored during the Reading of the Names and family members are invited to submit photos of loved ones to be included in a slide show.
Admission to the event is free, though donations will be accepted. Donations can also be made online at peacehealth.org/lul-florence or mailed to Peace Harbor Hospice at 400 Ninth Street, Florence OR, 97439. For more information, contact Palliative Care or the annual Light up a Life ceremony by calling 541-997-3418.