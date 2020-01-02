DOUGLAS COUNTY — In early June 2018, a human skull was discovered by the Oregon State Police near northbound Interstate 5's exit 124. They are continuing the investigation and ask for anyone with potential information to come forward.
DNA testing determined the remains to be of Scott Evenson of Myrtle Creek. The remains were found by Oregon Department of Transportation personnel working in the area. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office deployed Search and Rescue teams to search the area for any additional remains, but none were found.
OSP has been assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, DCSO Search and Rescue, Roseburg Police Department and ODOT.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tina Nibblett at 541-440-3334 or Detective Michael Tabor at 541-440-3315. OSP is especially interested in information about Evenson between 2015 and 2018.