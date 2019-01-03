DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for shooting and leaving of a cow elk Dec. 27 in Douglas County.
According to an Oregon State Police press release, the investigation revealed that a cow elk was shot with a high caliber rifle and left to waste in a clear cut between Tyee Access Road and Bullock road, about two miles west of the Wolf Creek Ranch.
A vehicle of interest is a compact truck occupied by two or more adult males in their late teens or early 20s. The vehicle traveled from Bullock Road to Tyee Access Road that morning.
Those with information are asked to contact Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-442-2068 or OSP and reference Senior Trooper Stone or Senior Trooper Weaver.