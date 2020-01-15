REEDSPORT — The second phase of construction at the Oregon Dunes Visitor's Center has begun, with personnel moving into the completed addition while renovations begin in the original building.
Forest Service personnel opened in the new part of the building Dec. 16, closing the front desk on Dec. 13 during the transition. According to Deputy Forest Ranger Garrit Craig, the work is expected to be completed in April or May of this year.
An expansion is being added to the Oregon Dunes Recreation Area Visitor's Center, it will add approximately 2,800 square feet.
The renovations are expanding the building and reworking some of the existing space as well as completing seismic retrofitting. The front lobby will be adjusted so staff has more space behind the counter, and the full staff will be able to be in the building. Some walls will also be taken down to create more space as well as new carpet being put in.
Some staff members will still be working from the modular units while work progresses. Once construction is completed, everyone will be able to occupy the building at once.
Craig said they would also be changing the format of the visitor's center to have less interpretive visuals. Once completed, the visitor's center will still have information on the area, though some of the models they had in the lobby before have been donated.
"We had a bunch of interpretive visuals," said Craig, of the models and displays the old visitor's center had. "It was from the 90s, so we gave some of it away … we're making better use of the space."
The visitor's center is still open during the construction. At present, operations are out of the new addition with regular business hours and parking in the regular lot. The temporary lobby is through the rear entrance, and is ADA accessible.
The Visitor's Center is owned by the City of Reedsport with the Forest Service coordinating the project with city staff. Craig said they decided to have the renovations done while they still occupied the building to save money renting a temporary space to operate from.