REEDSPORT — Work is progressing ever closer to completion on the Oregon Department of Transportation's 'paving and pedestrian improvements' project on U.S. Highway 101 out to Dean Creek, and State Highway 38 after delays extended the timetable.
According to Dan Latham, public information officer for ODOT Region 3, most of the work has been completed. They are working on getting some traffic signals working this week, at Highway 101 and 22nd Street, as well as adjusting the signal at 19th Street.
A change in the weather leaves mud and debris where water stands due to new sidewalk infrastructure along U.S. Highway 101 in Reedsport.
Another item needing to be addressed is the lack of an outlet for rainwater in front of Bedrock's Pizzaria. This has led to a large pool of water forming after rainstorms, which the community has taken to calling Lake Bedrock. Lathem recalled that, before the roadwork, water would flow naturally downslope and off the road. When they built the curb extension, however, it dammed the water, blocking it from the normal escape route.
ODOT plans to fix this issue by adding a pipe that crosses the highway and connects to the drainage system. The work will be done at night, over the course of two days, to limit the impact on traffic.
"The work will involve digging a trench across half the highway on one night, and the other half the following night," said Lathem. "We want to wait until the forecast gives us two or three consecutive days of good weather, since this will involve some paving."
During the construction, traffic will be limited to a single lane with flaggers directing traffic. Since the work will be done at night, ODOT does not anticipate large traffic issues. The hope is to start working in the next couple weeks, weather permitting.